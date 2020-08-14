美劇常見的經典台詞「Level with me」是什麼意思？

Michael向國外老闆報告，他突然收到一筆陌生客戶的訂單。老闆覺得這事好到不可思議，就問他：

It seems too good to be true. Are you sure it is on the level?

Michael覺得很納悶，Level？老闆難道是在問對方的程度嗎？

其實「on the level」和你想的不一樣。今天來看看level這個字的道地用法。

On the level ≠ 在同一水平

Are you sure it is on the level?

（Ｘ）你覺得對方的程度如何？

（Ｏ）你確信這筆買賣是真的嗎？

Level這個字，一般我們最熟悉的意思是「程度」、「水平」，On the level卻有「坦白、誠實」的意思。當我們誠實告訴別人一件事，兩個人知道的事就一樣，這就是on the level。

多看幾個實用句子：

I'd like to help, but I can't -- on the level!（我很想要幫忙，但老實說，實在沒辦法）

Is John on the level? I find it hard to believe him.（John很誠實嗎？我覺得要相信他很困難）

Is this information on the level?（這消息可靠嗎？）

Level with me ≠ 和我在一起

I don’t think you’re leveling with me.

（Ｘ）我不認為你應該和我在一起

（Ｏ）我認為你對我不坦白

Level也可當動詞，意思是把東西弄平，Level with就是把對方弄得和自己一樣，同一視線，引申為坦白之意。

Level with me.（說實話吧！）

I’ll level with you.（我想向你坦白）

這兩句話是美劇的經典台詞，掀開不為人知的秘密之前必出現的句子。看看怎麼用在對話裡：

A: Please level with me, Rob, what do you think about my advice of modifying the design of the building?（坦白告訴我，Rob,你認為我對這棟大樓設計的修改如何？） B: Frankly, it’s a good idea.（說實話，是個不錯的想法）

Level best ≠ 最好的程度

Don’t go to a whole lot of trouble. Your level best is good enough.

（Ｘ）不要再費事了。你程度就是這樣

（O）不要再費事了。你已經夠盡力了

Level best就是全力以赴，常常和do搭配：

Tickets are hard to come by but I'll do my level best to get you one.（票很難弄到，但我會盡全力給你弄一張的）

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航