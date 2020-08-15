外籍人士可有條件來台接受醫療服務，看英文報導了解細節

文：Cindy Lin

外籍人士有福利啦！想來台灣卻怕生病不能看病嗎？台灣中央流行疫情指揮中心宣布：外籍患者在特定條件下也可以在台灣享受醫療服務囉！「醫療服務」的英文怎麼說呢？跟著小編一起看看這篇英文新聞吧！

今天要帶大家閱讀的是Taiwan News報導的這篇文章：Foreigners can visit Taiwan for medical care starting Aug. 1

首先先帶大家看看原文的英文標題，其中有個重點單字一定要認得：

medical care

medical為形容詞，意思是「醫療的」，而care在此為名詞，表示「照護」，我們中文常說的「醫療服務」，英文就是medical care，動詞可以搭配receive（接受）。

Taiwan’s national health insurance system allows patients to receive low-cost medical care. 台灣的全民健保讓病患能夠以較低的費用接受醫療服務。

台灣的中央流行疫情指揮中心（CECC）在2020年7月22日宣布，自2020年8月1日起，外籍患者在特定條件下也可以在台灣就醫。

During a press conference on Wednesday, CECC official and director-general of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s（MOHW）Department of Medical Affairs Shih Chung-liang（石崇良）said that foreign patients seeking treatment in all areas of healthcare, with the exception of checkups and cosmetic surgery, may apply to receive medical care in Taiwan. Shih added that patients may also apply to visit with up to two companions, including their spouse, relative, or caregiver. 週三記者會上，身兼中央流行疫情指揮中心官員和衛生福利部醫事司司長石崇良表示，外籍患者也能在台灣尋求醫療照護，但不包含健康檢查、整形手術。石崇良補充，患者也能申請最多兩人陪同，包含配偶、親屬或看護。

cosmetic surgery

cosmetic surgery為名詞，意思是「整形手術、整容手術」。意思相近的詞為plastic surgery，與cosmetic surgery的差別在於plastic surgery涵蓋的層面較廣，包含因受傷而需要動整容手術的情況，而cosmetic surgery則通常指為改善外表而進行整形手術。

This cosmetic surgery brought her only misery instead of a perfect figure. 這場整形手術帶給他的不是完美的身材，而是一場災難。

apply

apply為動詞，意思是「（尤指透過書面或表格形式）申請，請求」。常見的用法有：apply for sth.，通常是指申請獲得某物；apply to sth.，表示向某單位申請。在上面這段原文中則是apply + to V的用法。

If you are going to apply for this job, you need to work on your resume. 如果你想要應徵這份工作，你就要有一份履歷。

On March 19, Taiwan barred all foreign nationals from entering the country as the Wuhan coronavirus（COVID-19）outbreak accelerated. 3月19日，因新型冠狀病毒爆發，台灣禁止所有外國人進入台灣。

outbreak

outbreak為名詞，意思是「（尤指疾病、危險或不快之事的）發作，爆發，突然發生」。動詞片語break out意思相同。

The COVID-19 outbreak has killed hundreds of thousands around the world. 新型冠狀病毒的爆發造成全世界有數十萬人喪生。

As the outbreak has been brought under control in Taiwan, Shih said that the CECC has decided to allow foreign nationals to begin entering the country for medical treatment on Aug. 1. Medical institutions in Taiwan can now begin applying for entry permits with the MOHW for their foreign patients. 隨著台灣的疫情逐漸受到控制，石崇良表示中央流行疫情指揮中心決定自8月1日起，開放外籍人士來台就醫。台灣的醫療機構也可以向衛福部申請外籍患者的入境就醫許可了。

treatment

treatment為名詞，意思是「治療，醫治；對待，待遇」。

His rare disease won’t respond to treatment. 他罕見的疾病無法醫治。

經衛福部核准後，申請人或其醫療機構可以向相關機構申請特殊入境許可證。一旦獲准在臺灣就醫，申請者和和陪同看病的人皆須在登機後三天內提供一份新型冠狀病毒RT-PCR陰性的英文版檢測結果證明。此外，旅途期間也必須戴口罩。

外籍患者想得到這些醫療福利所需的資料有：健康保險證明、強制隔離宣誓書、健康申報文件（內容包含三天內的COVID-19檢驗結果）等等。

Upon arrival in Taiwan, the patient and those accompanying them must undergo 14 days of quarantine and pass a COVID-19 test before they can be released. Those who test negative can then begin their medical treatment. 患者和陪同者抵達台灣後必須接受 14 天的隔離，且通過新型冠狀病毒檢測，才得以被釋放。檢測結果為陰性的人才能接受治療。

undergo

undergo為動詞，意思是「經歷，接受，經受（令人不快的事或變化）」，注意其動詞三態為 undergo-underwent-undergone。

Last year, she underwent plastic surgery to let her body shape look better.

去年，她接受整形手術讓她的身材變得更好看。 The city has undergone a huge transformation in the last decade.

這座城市在過去十年經歷了一場巨大的轉變。

需要緊急就醫的外籍患者，可以直接入住原本計畫就診的醫療機構指定病房或負壓隔離病房。如果他們的新型冠狀病毒檢測結果呈陰性，就能在14天的隔離期間同時接受原本計畫的醫療照護。

As for related fees, the patients will be responsible for covering the cost of their quarantine, COVID-19 testing, and medical consultation and treatment. The medical institution treating the patient will help them handle the required quarantine and testing measures, including booking a quarantine hotel and making advance preparations for transportation. 至於相關費用，患者須自行負擔隔離、新型冠狀病毒檢測費、醫療諮詢和治療費用。醫療機構會幫助患者辦理必要的隔離措施及檢測方法，其中包含預訂隔離飯店和提前準備交通工具。

fee

fee為名詞，意思是「服務費，費用」，通常用於無形的商品。

He decided to find a part-time job because his university fees are very high. 他決定去找一份打工，因為他的大學學費非常貴。

patient

patient當名詞時意思是「病人，病患」，作為形容詞時意思則是「有耐心的，忍耐的」。

This doctor puts a lot of effort into treating his patients.

這個醫生很用心治療他的患者。 Your little brother is only a toddler, you have to be more patient with him.

你的弟弟只是個兩歲的小朋友，你必須對他更有耐心。

這次新型冠狀病毒的爆發，讓全球陷入恐慌，台灣卻能在國際間分享防疫成功的經驗，由此可知，台灣的醫療制度和福利可說是全世界數一屬二的。筆者覺得自己能在台灣生活實在是太幸福啦！

延伸閱讀

本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航