「吐司」相關片語：be toast、drink a toast是什麼意思？

大家有成功做出美味的碳烤吐司嗎？不過啊，身為一個愛吃烤吐司的英文編輯，說到烤吐司不得不來談一下各種和烤吐司（toast）有關的片語。來吧，準備好你的烤吐司，我們一起邊吃邊學英文！

進入正題前，還是得提一下toast指的是「有烤過的片狀麵包」、「烤吐司」，而我們在麵包店或便利商店買到的「白吐司」則稱作white bread，因為真的太容易被誤會，所以這裡再次幫各位複習一下。

小知識：吐司超人的日文稱作shokupanman，而shokupan就是白麵包的意思喔！

這個片語會在後面放上地點，表示「在某處受歡迎、被眾人愛戴的人」，譬如說be the toast of New York就可以說是「在紐約的大紅人」，再來看個例子：

A few years ago he was a nobody—now he has become the toast of Taipei, thanks to the groundbreaking English-learning application he invented.（幾年前他還是個無名氏——現在多虧了他發明的創新英語學習程式，他已經是台北的大紅人了。）

這個片語跟上一個片語有點像，不過意思卻大不相同，be toast是表示「完蛋了、慘了」，帶有負面的意思，舉個例子：

If the teacher finds out that we cheated on the exam, we’re toast!（如果老師發現我們在考試中作弊，我們就完蛋了！）

這片語是英式英文的用法，字面上意思是溫暖的像烤吐司一樣，其實就是說「溫暖舒適的」，舉個例子：

It was a cold and stormy night. We sat together near the stove, feeling as warm as toast.（那是一個又冷又風雨交加的夜晚。我們一起坐在火爐旁取暖。）

接下來的這個用法也是很俏皮的英式英文，字面上意思是讓某人在烤吐司上，其實是表示「讓某人對你唯命是從」，可能是因為你握有某人把柄，或是你的權位更高，所以對方一定要你聽你的話，舉個例子：

Don't worry! The landlady will meet our demands for sure. I have her on toast!（別擔心啦！房東太太一定會答應我們的要求。我說的話她一定聽！）

這個片語也可以用have someone on a string代替喔，一樣是指「讓某人對你唯命是從、讓某人聽你的話」。

最後，也稍微補充一下toast的另一個意思，也就是「敬酒」。那如果要說像某人敬酒時，我們可以用這個表達法drink / propose a toast，這對喜歡喝酒的西方人來說是很常見的用法喔，舉個例子：

At the farewell party, I proposed a toast to my colleague who was leaving the company. I believed she would have a bright future awaiting her.（在道別派對上，我對即將要離職的同事敬酒。我相信她的未來一定一片光明。）

The teacher drank a toast to all the hardworking students who had a productive year learning English with him.（老師向所有今年和他一起認真學習的學生們敬酒。）