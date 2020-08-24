常講錯的中式英文：「聯絡窗口」不是contact window？

文：Vivian Chen

職場可是處處充斥著中式英文！一個不小心，你的英文就會被中文化啦！「下一頁PPT」其實不是next PPT，「聯絡窗口」的英文也不是contact window，繼續看下去，導正你的中式英文吧！

聯絡窗口

contact window（X）

contact person（O）

若你是公司中負責跟其他公司、部門聯繫的人，那你就是「聯絡窗口」，但這邊的窗口不能直翻成window，而是要說contact person。

A: Hello, this is Cindy speaking.

A: 您好，我是 Cindy。 B: Good morning. This is Andy from A.C.E. Company.

B: 早安，我是 A.C.E. 公司的 Andy。 A: I’d like to inquire about the price of your components.

A: 我想詢問貴公司零件的價格。 B: Oh, let me put you through to Ashley. She is the contact person responsible price quotes.

B: 噢，讓我幫您轉接給 Ashley，她是負責報價的聯絡窗口。 A: Thank you very much!

A: 非常感謝您！

你什麼時候可以開始工作？

When can you on board?（X）

When can you start?（O）

面試快結束後，如果公司對你印象還不錯，通常會問你「什麼時候可以開始工作？」英文則會問When can you start? 雖然常有人會把on board當成「上工」，但這個片語意思比較像「加入某個團隊（來提供你的專業）」。

A: I admire your attitude! But just so you know, working in a restaurant is very tough.

A: 我很欣賞你的態度！但在餐廳工作很辛苦的喔。 B: I know, but I’m a hard worker and a keen learner. Thank you for giving me this opportunity!

B: 我知道，但是我很勤勞也很願意學習，謝謝你給我這個機會！ A: Excellent. When can you start?

A: 很好，你哪一天可以開始上班？ B: As soon as you need me really.

B: 您希望我何時開始都可以。 A: Actually we are short-staffed, so it would be great if you can start from tomorrow.

A: 其實我們現在很缺人手，所以如果你明天可以來上班就太好了。

提交

hand out（X）

hand in（O）

每天都被deadline壓得喘不過氣來嗎？明天要交企畫書、下周又要交報告，「交東西」的英文要怎麼說呢？雖然是把東西交出去，但可別說成hand out，hand out的意思是「發放」，比方說發傳單、發作業，那麼把東西提交給同事或上層則要用hand in。

A: Henry, I’ve read your proposal.

A: Henry 我已經看過你的企畫書了。 B: Okay. Is there anything that needs changed?

B: 好的，請問有什麼需要修改的嗎？ A: Please revise the budget, otherwise we will be ineligible for some government funding.

A: 請你修改一下預算，不然我們沒辦法申請政府的補助。 B: Got it. I’ll hand it in to you by tomorrow.

B: 好的，我明天前會交給您。 A: Great!

A: 很好！

與我聯繫

contact with me（X）

contact me（O）

工作時總是需要跟客戶、廠商聯繫，「聯絡」的英文是contact，「跟某人聯繫」不自覺就會讓人想說contact with sb.？但是注意contact是及物動詞，直接說contact sb.就好，不需要加with唷！

A: Your speech is very inspiring.

A: 您的演講非常具有啟發性。 B: Glad to hear that.

B: 很高興聽到你這麼說。 A: It’s a pity that the Q&A session is only 10 minutes.

A: 可惜問答時間只有 10 分鐘。 B: If you still have any question, feel free to contact me. Here’s my card.

B: 如果你還有任何問題，歡迎隨時與我聯繫。這是我的名片。 A: Thanks. That’s very kind of you!

A: 謝謝，你人真好！

請注意／留意…

Please be noted that…（X）

Please note that…（O）

在商務信件往來中，有時不免會需要相互提醒，「請（對方）注意／留意…」，很多人常說Please be noted that…，但是注意note當動詞時，就可以直接表示「留意；注意」，不需要使用被動語態，所以直接說Please note that… 就可以囉！

A: Did you see the email?

A: 你看到那封email 了嗎？ B: No, I’ve been busy today. What’s up?

B: 沒欸，我今天一直都很忙，怎麼了嗎？ A: The email said: “Please note that the company’s system will be down for an upgrade from 4 p.m,” and that we need to save everything and log out before then.

A: E-mail 說道「請注意公司的系統今天四點開始會進行升級」，所以我們必須在那之前儲存所有東西然後登出。 B: Phew, thanks for reminding me, otherwise I would have lost all my files!

B: 呼，感謝你提醒我，不然我資料都不見囉。 A: No problem.

A: 別客氣。

下一頁投影片

next PPT（X）

next slide（O）

在報告時我們常常會說「來看下一頁PPT」，導致英文簡報時也跟著說next PPT，但可是會讓你的外國主管一頭霧水。「投影片」的英文是slide，它也有「幻燈片」的意思，所以下次英文報告時，別忘了應該要說next slide唷！

A: Do you have any questions? All questions are welcome.

A: 各位有問題嗎？有問題都歡迎提出。 B:（raised his hand）Would you please go back to the previous slide?

B:（舉手）你可以回到前面那頁嗎？ A: This page? About the application procedures?

A: 這頁嗎？關於申請流程的？ B: Not this, the next slide, please.

B: 不是，麻煩再下一頁。 A: Okay.

A: 好的。

職場用的英文跟學校教的英文根本大不同！有些話中文講起來稀鬆平常，但要開口說英文卻卡卡卡。看完這篇後，相信大家的職場英文都能更道地唷！

