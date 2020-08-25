面試被問到「預期的薪資範圍」，該如何回答才不會兩頭空？

之前工作系列的相關文章〈面試技巧及心得，如何有條理的說服面試官？〉，分享了我的找工作經驗及一些面試上的技巧，來增加對面試官的說服力。最近有讀者詢問recruiter每次詢問「salary expectation」就卡住，不論怎麼講後續總是不了了之，不知道是講高了，公司覺得和職位可以提供的落差太大？還是講低了，公司反而覺得你不夠資格？

其實現在美國找工作，加州、紐約州、麻州及一些城市，都立法禁止公司在面試過程中，直接詢問候選人當前或是過往的薪水紀錄。以矽谷所在的加州為例，法案的名稱是「CA Labor Code section 432.3」，公告法條的細節在California Legislative Information。因為詢問候選人當前或過往薪水不合法了，所以公司就只能問你對於申請的職缺的期待薪水。

在我寫的〈簡介美國軟體工程師面試流程〉，提到美國第一關的電話面試，通常recruiter都是問你一些你過往經驗、工作簽證、公司文化上的問題。很多時候，recruiter也會在這一關，問候選人對於這個職缺的薪水期望。

如果你上網搜尋相關文章，會發現大部分文章都會說不論什麼時候，在找工作時申請者先給一個薪水期望區間值，絕對是一個百害而無一利的動作。舉例來說，如果你說你的薪水期望是年薪9～10萬美金，如果這個職位公司本來的預算是10～14萬，那以公司立場來說，如果你通過面試，他們可能可以開一個8.5萬的offer給你，再和你幾輪談判到你想要的區間。

如果公司的預算是7～8萬，因為你的期望高於他們的預算，所以recruiter最後就決定不要進入下一關面試了。如果是你的dream company，你知道就算是薪水稍低你也想要加入那家公司，提供薪水期待讓你可能錯失機會。先提供薪水期望讓你在這兩種情況下，都沒有得到好處。

那如果你真的不幸的在第一關電話面試遇到這個問題的話，你該這麼應對呢？一般來說，從我的過往經驗總結的心得，我會像是這樣回答。如果你真的不知道怎麼應對，稍微改一下以下句子，印出來，之後面試就這樣應對吧。

Recruiter: So Brian, can you tell me about your salary expectation for this role? Me: Hm...I think it's too early in the interview phase to discuss about salary. It's like on the first date, asking how much I can contribute to the family after getting married. I would be more comfortable to discuss the salary down the road after we found we are a good fit for each other.

告訴recruiter在第一階段討論薪水期待太早了，就像在第一次約會就討論婚後要如何出錢一樣；如果在接下來面試我們都覺得彼此適合的話，再來談。言下之意也是如果接下來面試你不滿意我，或我不滿意你，我們反正也不用談了，現在談也是浪費時間。

但有些recruiter會緊追不捨，一定要問一個數字。

Recruiter: But Brian, I really need to get a number from you. It will help us know your expectation is in our range and it won't waste us time if we are far off. Me: I really can't provide you a number at this moment. Since you mentioned you don't want to waste our time. How about you provide your budget for this position for me? I can then evaluate if it's also in my range.

recruiter常常會說不要浪費彼此時間，但其實只是不想要浪費他／她的時間。我會反問他／她給這個職位的預算，讓我來評估是否在我的理想區間。

Recruiter: I can't provide you our budget or the salary range at this stage. Brian, I really need to get a number from you. Otherwise, I can not move you to the next stage of interview. Me: I really can't provide you a number at this moment. I haven't heard of any company that blocks a candidate from interviewing just because the candidate doesn't want to provide the salary range in the beginning of the interview. If that's the case for your company, then I guess I won't continue the interview process.

很多recruiter都會說，如果不提供期望薪水就不能進入下一關。說實在的，我還沒真的聽過有誰因為不提供期望薪水，就不能繼續面試。如果這個公司真的這樣的話，那其實我也不想要面試這家公司了。

Recruiter: Hm...okay, if you insist not to tell me a number now, I can postpone this discussion to a later phase. I do need some numbers from you soon. Me: We can discuss it in a later phase after we still find each other a good fit.

最後recruiter還是會心不甘、情不願的讓候選人面試，如果我沒有通過，反正也不同討論薪水；如果通過，也要看看我面試過程中有沒有真的很想要加入那家公司，再來討論薪水。

Recruiter: Congrats, Brian. I got good news for you. The team really likes you and we want to give you an offer. Can you tell me your salary expectation now? Me: Thanks. That's great news to hear. I also had a good time with the team. Since I don't know the position level, role's expectation, and the company budget for the person with my skills and experience, I think it will be better that you provide the offer number first.

如果拿到了offer，還是要recruiter先說一個數字再來討論。畢竟他／她才是知道職位的等級、職位責任內容、還有公司給這個職位的預算。

最後，如果你是找位於加州的工作，恭喜你，2018年1月1日開始生效的法案，規定公司在候選人詢問申請工作的薪水區間的時候，必須要回答，公司必須告知你職位的base salary及bonus相關訊息。當然，我猜想有些公司可能也會說，在最後階段才可以告訴你這個資訊。既然公司都不會太早告訴你，下次有recruiter再問你這個類似的問題時候，記得別再被牽著鼻子走了。

以上內容均為作者個人經驗與觀點分享，不代表其任職公司立場。

本文經半路出家軟體工程師在矽谷授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航