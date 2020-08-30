e.g.、namely、i.e.、a.k.a.的使用時機與差別在哪？

看完後，如果還有點不清楚e.g.和i.e.的用法也沒關係，希平方再幫您複習一下，順便補充一些相關的用法喔！

e.g.的用法

首先，e.g.是拉丁文exempli gratia的縮寫，意思是「舉個例子、比如」。它的意思相當於英文中的for example和for instance。舉例來說：

There is a wide variety of choices in this candy shop, e.g., enormous bars of chocolate, candy canes, jelly beans, and licorice.（這間糖果店裡有許多的選擇，比如巨大的巧克力條、拐杖糖、雷根糖及甘草糖。） In her lonely childhood years, Cinderella has befriended a great number of forest creatures, e.g., rabbits, songbirds, and deer.（在她孤單的童年中，灰姑娘交了許多森林中的朋友，比如兔子、小鳥和鹿。）

註：for instance、such as的用法可參考這篇文章哦！

補充：namely的用法

前面學到的e.g.使用時機是當我們只舉所有情況中的「幾個例子」；如果所列舉的「清單」是完整的，那我們就要用副詞namely，它表示「亦即、那就是…」。舉些例子來看看：

She has a lot of tasks waiting to be done, namely packing for her trip and finishing assignments long overdue.（她還有很多任務在等著被完成，那就是收拾旅遊的行李和完成早已遲交的作業。） He carefully put away his three most prized possessions, namely his father’s cloak, a small golden ball, and a broken piece of mirror.（他小心翼翼地收拾好他最寶貝的三樣物品，那就是他爸的斗篷、一顆金色的小球和一片碎裂的鏡子。）

i.e.的用法

接下來，i.e.是拉丁文id est的縮寫，意思是「那就是說、換句話說」。它的意思和英文中的in other words跟that is (to say) 一樣，都是透過給予更多資訊來解釋前面已提及過的內容。舉些例子：

Apart from spending time with his grandchildren, Matt likes to go on long boat rides, i.e., lying down on a boat for hours and going wherever the currents take him.（除了陪伴他的孫子們，Matt喜歡長時間待在船上，也就是說躺在船上隨流而漂。） She was content with her lazy lifestyle, i.e., waking up at noon and then playing with her cat until she fell asleep again.（她很滿意她懶散的生活模式，也就是說中午起床後和小貓玩耍直到她又睡著。）

補充：a.k.a.的用法

大家可能常聽到a.k.a.，這是also known as的縮寫，意思是「也就是」。a.k.a.和i.e.的不同之處是前者是用於「兩個對等的事物」，而後者則是有「進一步補充說明」的功能。舉個例子：

He looks up to Michael Jackson, a.k.a. the “King of Pop.”（他很尊敬麥可．傑克森，也就是「流行樂之王」。）

最後好好記住e.g.、namely、i.e.、a.k.a.的使用時機，相信下次看到就能輕鬆分辨出來囉！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【英文縮寫】e.g. 和 i.e. 到底差在哪？〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航