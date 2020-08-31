留學申請獎學金須知：scholarship和fellowship有什麼差別？
不少留學生會嘗試申請獎學金來減輕經濟負擔，而scholarship和fellowship有什麼差別？
文：Vivian Chen
多數留學生都會申請獎學金來分擔高昂的學費和生活費，但scholarship和fellowship有什麼差別？繼續看下去來一探究竟吧！
Dave久違地跟美國朋友Jackie視訊，要跟他分享一則天大的喜訊。
Dave: Jackie, I’ve got some great news to share with you!
Dave：Jackie我等不及要跟你分享好消息了！
Jackie: I’m all ears!
Jackie：我洗耳恭聽！
Dave: I got offers from both UC Berkeley and Stanford!
Dave：我拿到加州大學柏克萊分校跟史丹佛的錄取通知書了！
Jackie: Oh man. Congratulations! I knew you would get in. Which one are you going to go for?
Jackie：天哪，恭喜你！我就知道你做得到，那你要選哪一間？
Dave: I’m going with Stanford. They’ve offered me a full tuition waiver and I’m interested in the research they are conducting. I’m going to apply for a scholarship to cover my living expenses as well.
Dave：我會選擇史丹佛，因為它提供學費全免的補助，而且我也對它們正在進行的研究很感興趣。而且我也要申請獎學金。
Jackie: That’s great! Don’t forget to decline UC Berkeley.
Jackie：太棒了！那你別忘了要寫信回絕加州大學柏克萊分校。
Dave: Don’t worry, I won’t!
Dave：別擔心，我會的！
Jackie: I remember that you scored high on the TOEFL exam, so you should have a good chance if you apply for the fellowship. It covers accommodation, insurance, and living expenses.
Jackie：我記得你托福考得很高分，所以你應該很有機會可以申請到研究生獎學金，它會支付你的學費、保險費和生活費。
去國外讀書真的是貴鬆鬆，了解所要申請的學校獎學金如何申請是很重要的！
offer（n.）錄取資格
中文常常會說「拿到某某公司的offer」，offer指的就是求職的公司或申請的學校發給你的「錄取資格」，當名詞用。
He received offers from six universities.
他收到了六間大學的錄取通知。
full tuition waiver（n.）學費全免
waiver（/ˈwevɚ/）原本的意思是「免支付協議」，因此full tuition waiver就是指「學費全免」，而「部分學費全免」則是partial tuition waiver。
You can check out this website to see if you qualify for a full tuition waiver.
要知道你是否符合學費全免的資格，你可以看看這個網站。
scholarship（n.）獎學金 / fellowship（n.）研究生獎學金；助學金
fellowship跟scholarship都是獎學金，但fellowship的金額較高，競爭也相對激烈，通常發給碩博士生。跟對話提到的一樣，它的補助的範圍會包含學雜費、住宿費、保險費，還會有個人的零用錢，就像是對方花錢請你去做研究。scholarship則是我們一般認知的獎學金。
To get the scholarship, she not only studied hard but also took part in many competitions.
為了得到學院助學金，她不僅努力讀書，還參加許多競賽。
decline（v.）謝絕
decline原本有「下降；減少」之意，此外也有「拒絕；謝絕」的意思，用法較為正式與客氣。在收到各間學校或公司的錄取通知後，如果最後決定不去某幾間，一定要寫信禮貌地回絕對方，這時就可用decline這個字。其他相似單字：refuse、reject。
She declined the company’s offer because she didn’t want shift work.
她謝絕了那間公司的錄取通知，因為她不喜歡輪班的工作。
接著兩人便繼續聊下去…
Jackie: Why do you want to study abroad?
Jackie：為什麼你想去國外讀書啊？
Dave: I want to work in biotech in the U.S.
Dave：因為我想在美國的生技公司工作。
Jackie: You should check out the career fair. There’s a lot of great job and internship opportunities on offer.
Jackie：你可以參加就業博覽會，那是個找工作、找實習的好機會。
Dave: Yeah, I’m hoping I can parlay an internship into a full-time job.
Dave：沒錯，我希望我實習後可以轉正。
Jackie: I think you’ve got a good chance! You’ve always been go-getter as long as I’ve known you.
Jackie：拜託！我敢說你一定做得到。從我認識你以來，你就是個拼命三郎啊。
Dave: Thanks, bro. I’d better get going, there’s loads on my to-do list!
Dave：謝啦，老兄！我得走了，還有好多事要做呢！
Jackie: Oh, yeah… you need to book your flights, apply for an F1 visa, and find housing.
Jackie：噢，對耶…你還要訂機票、申請 F1簽證，還要找住宿。
Dave: Yeah I know, so many annoying forms! Talk to you later!
Dave：沒錯，好多惱人的表格！之後再聊！
career fair（n.）就業博覽會；招聘會
fair當形容詞意為「公平的」，當名詞是「市集；園遊會」。各大學的「就業博覽會」或「招聘會」就像個大公司去擺攤一樣，因此便稱為career fair，也可以稱做job fair。
He brought his resume to the career fair.
他帶著自己的履歷去就業博覽會。
internship（n.）實習
internship的意思是「實習；實習期間」，intern則是「實習生；實習醫生」。
During the internship I learned how to write a business proposal.
實習期間，我學到如何撰寫企畫書。
go-getter（n.）拼命三郎；幹勁十足的人
go和get都是很有目標性的動作，像是Go get it!（去拿吧！）。所以go-getter就是指那些目標明確、有衝勁和上進心的人，可以說是「拼命三郎；幹勁十足的人」
A: I’m envious of her! She’s got the whole package!
B: That’s because she is a go-getter, not a whiner.
A：我好羨慕她！她根本就是人生勝利組！
B：那是因為她很有目標、衝勁，不是只是個愛抱怨的人。
visa（n.）簽證
visa是「簽證」，也就是要出入境其他國家的許可證明，其中簽證又分為很多種，像工作簽（work visa）、打工度假簽證（working holiday visa），對話中提到的F1 visa就是一種學生簽證（student visa）。
If your visa expires you might get kicked out the country.
如果你的簽證到期，就必須離開該國。
在國際化的時代，越來越多人選擇出國讀書，若能申請到一些獎學金，也可說是不無小補哦！
本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此
責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航