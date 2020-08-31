留學申請獎學金須知：scholarship和fellowship有什麼差別？

文：Vivian Chen

多數留學生都會申請獎學金來分擔高昂的學費和生活費，但scholarship和fellowship有什麼差別？繼續看下去來一探究竟吧！

Dave久違地跟美國朋友Jackie視訊，要跟他分享一則天大的喜訊。

Dave: Jackie, I’ve got some great news to share with you!

Dave：Jackie我等不及要跟你分享好消息了！

Jackie: I’m all ears!

Jackie：我洗耳恭聽！

Dave: I got offers from both UC Berkeley and Stanford!

Dave：我拿到加州大學柏克萊分校跟史丹佛的錄取通知書了！

Jackie: Oh man. Congratulations! I knew you would get in. Which one are you going to go for?

Jackie：天哪，恭喜你！我就知道你做得到，那你要選哪一間？

Dave: I’m going with Stanford. They’ve offered me a full tuition waiver and I’m interested in the research they are conducting. I’m going to apply for a scholarship to cover my living expenses as well.

Dave：我會選擇史丹佛，因為它提供學費全免的補助，而且我也對它們正在進行的研究很感興趣。而且我也要申請獎學金。

Jackie: That’s great! Don’t forget to decline UC Berkeley.

Jackie：太棒了！那你別忘了要寫信回絕加州大學柏克萊分校。

Dave: Don’t worry, I won’t!

Dave：別擔心，我會的！

Jackie: I remember that you scored high on the TOEFL exam, so you should have a good chance if you apply for the fellowship. It covers accommodation, insurance, and living expenses.

Jackie：我記得你托福考得很高分，所以你應該很有機會可以申請到研究生獎學金，它會支付你的學費、保險費和生活費。