「Please keep me in the picture.」不是老闆要和你一起拍照

Eric的國外老闆很關心最近公司進行的專案。他對Eric說：

Please keep me in the picture. I need to know how the project is going.

到底是什麼picture？千要不要以為老闆要和你一起拍照之類的。「Keep someone in the picture」是指「讓人了解具體情況和事態的來龍去脈」。

Please keep me in the picture.

（Ｘ）請把我放在照片裡

（Ｏ）請讓我知道整體情況

In the picture＝在照片裡？

我們熟悉的picture是照片、電影，但「In the picture」中的「picture」是比較抽象的「局面、狀況」。大家常用的「big picture」，指的是事情的大方向、整體輪廓，也就是這個概念。來看一個例句：

I'm trying to learn about the other side of the picture.（我試著也瞭解事情的另一面）

In the picture除了可以是熟知事情狀況，還有「可以想得到的」這層意思：

It just isn’t in the picture that they’ll get married .

（Ｘ）他們結婚時沒有拍照

（Ｏ）可真想不到他們會結婚

Paint/draw a picture＝畫一張圖？

Do I have to draw you a picture or you can visualize this?

（Ｘ）我要畫一張圖給你嗎，還是你自己能想像？

（Ｏ）需要我再講清楚一點，還是你自己能想像？

Paint/draw a picture字面意思是畫一張圖，可以引申為「講清楚，說透徹」，是常用的口語：

I just don’t like it. Do I have to draw a picture?（我就是不喜歡這樣。難道非得我講得那麼白？）

Out of the picture＝沒在照片中？

I’ve been away for a few weeks so I’m rather out of the picture.

（Ｘ）我離開了幾個星期，就不在照片上了

（Ｏ）我離開了幾個星期，所以不太了解情況

Out of the picture剛好和in the picture相對，意思就是搞不清楚狀況。

Out of the picture還可以引申為「死去的」：

Now that Tom is out of the picture, we needn’t concern ourselves about his objections.（既然湯姆不在世了，我們也就不必在意他的反對意見了）

Get the picture?＝拿到照片了嗎？

After I told him about six times, he got the picture.

（Ｘ）我對他講了大約六次，他才去拍照

（Ｏ）我對他講了大約六次，他才明白

Get the picture意思是明白，這句話也經常單獨使用，有點勸告意味，教人識時務：

Things are tough around here, and we need everyone’s cooperation. Get the picture?（情況很險惡，我們需要大家配合。明白嗎？）

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：朱家儀

核稿編輯：翁世航