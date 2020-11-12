aka、et al.、i.e.⋯⋯這些常用的英文縮寫是什麼意思？

aka是什麼？是人名還是什麼品牌嗎？快來認識aka和其他常見的英文縮寫！

aka

aka是also known as的縮寫，意思是「也就是；又作為；又名」，用於連接兩個對等的人、事、物。要留意的是，在字母之間加上英文逗點的a.k.a是錯誤的寫法喔！

London, aka the city of fog, is the capital of the United Kingdom.

倫敦，又名霧都，是英國的首都。 The LGBTQ pride parade in Taiwan, aka Taiwan Pride, was first held in 2003.

在台灣的LGBTQ驕傲遊行，也就是台灣同志遊行，最早舉辦於2003年。

e.g.

學單字、片語的時候，一定會看到很多例句。因為英文中「範例」是example，作筆記時是否就順手寫了ex.呢？這兩個縮寫意思大不同喔！「舉例」的正確寫法是e.g.，是拉丁文exempli gratia的縮寫，意思是for instance / for example。

另外，e.g.只能用於書寫，後面一定要加上逗點，口語上主要還是會說for example / for instance。

Johnny likes various kinds of music, e.g., classical, rock, and jazz.

= Johnny likes various kinds of music, for example, classical, rock, and jazz.

Johnny喜歡各種不同類型的音樂，例如經典、搖滾，以及爵士樂。 I have T-shirts of many different colors, e.g., white, pink, and red.

我有各種顏色的 T恤，例如白色、粉色，和紅色。

ex.則是excercise「習題」的縮寫，常見於課本或是參考書中。

The correct usage of this phrase is demonstrated in ex. 3. 這個片語的正確用法可見練習題三。

i.e.

i.e. 源自拉丁文id est，意思是「換句話說，也就是說」，相當於片語in other words或that is to say。它用於陳述同一件事，但以不同的方式進一步說明，跟上一節的e.g.是不同的喔！小心別搞混了。

This pair of boots is synthetic, i.e., it’s not made of not leather.

這雙靴子是合成的，也就是說，它不是真皮製的。 Freddy failed to pass the required course, i.e., he has to take it again.

= Freddy failed to pass the required course—in other words, he has to take it again.

Freddy 必修課被當了，換句話說，他必須重修。

vs.

想表示「 A 對決 B」 的時候，我們常常會用到vs.，但你是不是也曾經不自覺地寫錯了呢？它是versus的縮寫，意思是「以…為對手；對決」，可以寫成vs.或vs或v.，就是絕對不能寫v.s.！

The next round is Wild Cat vs. Eagle. 下一輪是野貓隊對老鷹隊。

etc.

看到etc.千萬不要照著字母唸出來喔！它是拉丁文et cetera的縮寫，意思是「等等，諸如此類」，相當於and so on / and so forth。

It would be great if you could bring cakes, buns, donuts, etc. to the picnic.

= It would be great if you could bring cakes, buns, donuts, and so on to the picnic.

若你來野餐時能帶些蛋糕、小圓麵包、甜甜圈等的話，那就太棒了！ The English Department offers courses such as English Literature, Linguistics, American Literature, etc.

= The English Department offers courses such as English Literature, Linguistics, American Literature, and so forth.

英文系提供如英國文學、語言學，和美國文學等多種課程。

et al.

這個縮寫源自拉丁文el alii，意思是「和其他人」，常見於參考書目引用欄位。

This experiment was carried out by Dr. Lee, Dr. Wang, Prof. Chang, et al. 這項實驗為李博士、王博士、張教授等人共同執行。

ca.

ca. 源自拉丁文circa，意思是「大約」，用於約略指涉一個年代。

This bracelet dates back to ca. 1800. 這個手鐲可回溯至約 18 世紀。

p.

p. 是page「頁；頁碼」的縮寫，常見於學術寫作參考文獻。引用某一頁會寫為p.，若是引用數頁則是寫為pp. 標明起訖頁碼。以下例句為APA格式的參考文獻。

DREAM, M. N. (2001). Shakespeare and Opera, p. 23.

（只引用本文的第23頁。） DREAM, M. N. (2001). Shakespeare and Opera, pp. 23-25.

（引用了本文的第 23至 25頁。）

延伸閱讀

本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航