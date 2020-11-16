幾種常見的「case」用法：「Make a case」可不是做了什麼案子

James的朋友推薦他到一家外商面試，面試官和他握手時說：

Your friend here has been making a strong case for why I should hire you.

「Make a strong case?」他心想，到底朋友幫他做了什麼案子，今天的面試這麼順利？

Make a case可不是做了什麼案子，而是商場常用片語，意思是「給了很好的理由說服別人」。這裡又加上了strong，那這個說服理由就更強了。

Your friend here has been making a strong case for why I should hire you.

（Ｘ）你朋友做了一個專案，所以我決定錄用你。

（Ｏ）你朋友說服了我，所以我決定錄用你。

相對地，如果沒給出一個好理由，我們就用fail to make a case，例句：

You have failed to make a case for us to support this project so we are unable approve your request for funding at this time. 你們沒有給出足夠的理由為什麼我們得支持這個專案，所以這次無法同意贊助。

Case很常出現在辦公室口語中，用法靈活，意思很多。我們來看幾個容易誤解的句子。

That will be the case.

（Ｘ）就是這個案子。

（Ｏ）情況就是這樣了。

英文的名詞多半有「實」和「虛」兩種涵意。Case實的涵意是「外殼、箱子」，虛的則是「情況、案件」。「That will be the case.」指「情況就會是這樣了。」但是如果情況只會是暫時，不會長久，你就可以反過來說：

That will not always be the case. 情況不會永遠是這樣。

Just get off my case!

（Ｘ）不要干涉我的案子。

（Ｏ）別再唸了。／不要再數落我了。

這句話常發生在辦公室，特別是有人抓著你的把柄不放的時候就派得上用場。例句：

I told him the problem had already been dealt with and he could get off my case.

我告訴他問題已經處理好，請他不要再抓住我的把柄不放。 I’m doing my best, so get off my case, will you?

我已經盡力了，別再唸了。

Our new boss is such a hard case.

（Ｘ）我們的新主管會處理很難的案件。

（Ｏ）我們的新主管很難搞。

A hard case是指很難搞、強硬、不好相處的人。也可以合併寫成hardcase。

John can be a bit of a hardcase when you first meet him, but he's actually a very decent guy once you get to know him. John初次見面時感覺很難纏，但相處了之後就會發現他其實很親切寛容。

I am on the case.

（Ｘ）我正在箱子上。

（Ｏ）我正在處理。

On the case是在特定情況下正在做該做的事，英文的解釋是：「to be doing what needs to be done in a particular situation」

來看看對話中的應用：

A："We need to book a flight before it's too late."

我們需要及早預訂好航班。 B："Don't worry, I'm on the case."

別擔心，我正在辦理這件事。

延伸閱讀

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航