不想讓人瞎猜，就要搞清楚「or」和「and」的精準用法

文：Steve Wallace

OR的常見用法與錯誤

「Or」是個連接詞，可以用於表示兩個或多個選擇，也可以用來連接同樣詞性或地位的字詞。

當用來要表達一種「目的」時，「or」可以翻譯為「also referred to as（也稱為）」、「defined as（定義為）」或「in other words（換句話說）」，並且包含這樣同位語結構的「or子句」，其標點符號與「or」將選擇分開的句子中的標點符號不同。

“Infrared spectroscopy or electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy can be used to follow the kinetics of radical decay.”

在以上例句中，「or」用於表示兩種替代技術：紅外線光譜法與電子順磁共振光譜法；二者均可用於追蹤衰減動力學。在此類句子中，「or」將兩個複合主詞分開，且不需要其他標點符號。那麼，以下看起來類似的句子又如何呢？

“Reflectance difference spectroscopy or reflectance anisotropy spectroscopy is a powerful tool for characterizing the surfaces of crystalline materials.”

以上例子有兩種情況探討。

第一種，是如果「reflectance difference spectroscopy」及「reflectance anisotropy spectroscopy」實際上是兩種不同的技術，那這個句子在句法上就與前一個句子是雷同的。

第二種，是事實上「reflectance difference spectroscopy」和「reflectance anisotropy spectroscopy」其實是同一種技術的兩個不同名稱，因此此處的「or」是「also referred to as」（也稱為）的意思。

所以如果是這種時機，「or」引入的語句通常前後都要用用逗號：

“Reflectance difference spectroscopy, or reflectance anisotropy spectroscopy, is a powerful tool for characterizing the surfaces of crystalline materials.”

對於很熟悉該領域的群眾，可能會認為逗號是沒有必要的，因為有專業背景的讀者會知道這兩個術語是同義詞。然而，在這裡使用逗號對沒有專業背景的讀者會有所幫助。

又或者，您希望您的意思更加清楚、無須思考，則可以直接修改為：

“Reflectance difference spectroscopy, also referred to as reflectance anisotropy spectroscopy, is a powerful tool for characterizing the surfaces of crystalline materials.”

以上例句中將原本的or直接替換為also refer to，前後也是要逗號分開。

「And」與介係詞片語的常見錯誤

當一個句子含有兩個主詞，且第一個主詞包含介系詞片語時，用「and」分隔兩個主詞，可能會導致句子變得模稜兩可。以下是一個在編修化學論文時遇到的一個例子：

“Data processing for reproduction of element maps and calculation of fluorescence counts was performed with the software package.”

「For」片語的出現也會引起歧義。該軟體執行了什麼操作？是正如使用單數動詞形式「was」所暗示的，僅僅是數據處理？還是作者是指該軟體應用於數據處理於計算？

也就是說，作者的意思是「Data processing ... and calculation ... were performed with the software package.」而不是「Data processing for reproduction ... and for calculation ... was performed with the software package.」

您可能會很自然地覺得，熟悉軟體程式集功能或元素圖與螢光計數的讀者，可能會立即知道只有其中一種涵義才是有意義的。但誠如上一段所言，讓讀者能不加思索就能看懂您要表達的意思，才是最好的。

因此，若您認為主詞是單數，則可以重複介詞：

“Data processing for reproduction of element maps and for calculation of fluorescence counts was performed with the software package.”

而若主詞為複數，則將內容修改得更為廣泛一些。有時，只需要更改兩個主語的順序即可：

“Calculation of fluorescence counts and data processing for reproduction of element maps were performed with the software package.”

由於該句中的兩個主語都包含介係詞片語，您還可以進一步刪除「of」片語，更精簡為以下：

“Fluorescence count calculation and data processing for reproduction of element maps were performed with the software package.”

或是直接把以上句子改為主動語態，僅需提供一個動作者（actor）：

“We used the software package to process data for reproduction of element maps and to calculate fluorescence counts.”

