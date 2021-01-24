別鬧了、廢話少說、你好機車⋯⋯這些憤世指數爆表的英文怎麼說？

生活中難免有消極、憤世的情緒，這些話要怎麼用英文說？今天教你不帶髒字的厭世用語，負負得正才有好心情！

憤世指數 ★☆☆

I quit. 我不幹了

A: Jeff, can you take the night shift today?

A: Jeff，你今天可以輪晚班嗎？ B: Jesus, I’ve been taking night shifts the whole week… I quit.

B: 天啊！我這週已經都上晚班了耶…我不幹了！

I don’t care at all. 我才不屑

A: Did you hear that Taylor and Tom broke up? I can’t believe it!

A: 你有聽說泰勒斯和湯姆分手了嗎？ B: You know what? I don’t care at all.

B: 老實說，我才不屑。

I’ve had enough! 我受夠了

A: Hannah said she’s going to take a few more personal leaves. So you have to take her place while she’s gone.

A: Hannah 說她要再請多幾天事假，所以你那幾天要幫她代班喔。 B: I’ve had enough!

B: 我受夠了！

I’m on my period. 我月經來了

A: Don’t piss me off. I’m on my period.

A: 別惹我，我月經來了。 B: Relax! I’m not doing this on purpose.

B: 放輕鬆！我不是故意要氣你的。

Don’t be a copycat. 不要學我

A: Can I take a look at your logo design? I haven’t finished mine and the deadline is approaching…

A: 我可以看你的logo設計嗎？我還沒用好，而且時間快到了… B: Yeah, but don’t be a copycat. I’m serious.

B: 可以是可以，但別學我喔！我認真的。

憤世指數 ★★☆

What the heck? 現在是怎樣（受驚嚇、搞不清楚狀況）？

A: Hey, John. I saw your girlfriend with another guy. I feel sorry for you.

A: 嘿，John，我看見你女朋友跟另一個男生走在一起耶，真是為你感到難過。 B: What the heck? No wonder she keeps avoiding me recently.

B: 現在是怎樣？難怪她最近一直躲我。

not again / come on 又來了

A: Rumor has it that we will have another no-pay leave.

A: 聽說我們又要被放無薪假了。 B: Not again! Plans can’t ever keep up with changes…

B: 又來了，計畫永遠趕不上變化。

Stop messing around. 別鬧了

A: If my mom forbids me to stay overnight at Coco’s house, I still wouldn’t go home tonight.

A: 如果媽媽不讓我住 Coco 家，那我今天晚上也不要回家了。 B: Stop messing around! Your midterms are coming up soon.

B: 別鬧了！你的期中考快到了。

Cut the crap! 廢話少說

A: Joan, you must listen to me, everyone loves Donald Trump. He’s going to win the U.S. presidential election.

A: Joan，聽我說，大家都愛川普，他一定會贏得美國總統大選的。 B: No, he won’t. Cut the crap!

B: 不可能，廢話少說！

Don’t be so scheming! 不要心機這麼重

A: I can’t believe Lindsay has so many fans on Facebook. She’s so fake! I’m going to show people her true colors.

A: 我不敢相信 Lindsay 的粉絲團有這麼多人按讚，她很假掰耶！我一定要拆穿她的假面具。 B: Don’t be so scheming! Maybe she’s just lucky.

B: 不要心機這麼重！她可能只是幸運嘛！

憤世指數 ★★★

Suit yourself / whatever / up to you 隨便你

A: What do you say about this red skirt? Or the pink one?

A: 你覺得這件紅色裙子如何？還是粉紅色的？ B: Up to you. I don’t want to stay here anymore.

B: 隨便你，我不想再待在這了。

You’re driving me crazy! 你快把我逼瘋了

A: Kyle, I know you are going to be late, but could you buy me an americano and a muffin at Starbucks? Oh, and on the way can you grab a sandwich and a banana from 7-11 as well?

A: Kyle，我知道你要遲到了，不過你可以幫我買一杯星巴克的美式咖啡和一個馬芬蛋糕嗎？另外，順便在 7-11 買一個三明治和一根香蕉喔！ B: I can’t do so many things in 5 just minutes! You’re driving me crazy!

B: 我不可能在五分鐘內做這麼多事，你快把我逼瘋了！

You have no taste. 你很俗欸

A: How do you think about me wearing Birkenstocks with stockings?

A: 你覺得穿勃肯涼鞋配長筒襪如何？ B: I’ve got to say you have no taste… none at all.

B: 我必須說你真的很沒品味…完全沒有。

Who do you think you are? 你以為你是誰

A: Men are more capable of taking the leading role than women for sure.

A: 男人絕對比女人更適合擔任領導者 B: Who do you think you are? Humans are equal, you shouldn’t have this kind of sexual stereotype.

B: 你以為你是誰？人生而平等，你不應該有這樣的性別刻板印象。

You are such a jerk! 你好機車

A: Oops, it seems like you’ve missed the deadline for registration. See you next year! Don’t blame me!

A: 哎呀，你似乎錯過報名時間了，明年見囉！別怪我沒提醒你。 B: You are such a jerk!

B: 你好機車！

看完這些表達負能量的句子，不知道你有沒有想過：為什麼最近有這麼多人把「厭世」兩個字掛在嘴邊？所謂的「厭世」到底是怎麼一回事呢？

