模擬研究顯示：核戰若不幸發生，可能出現長達七年的聖嬰現象

Residents walk over the cracked soil of a 1.5 hectare dried up fishery at the Novaleta town in Cavite province, south of Manila May 26, 2015. President Benigno Aquino III approved the proposal of the National Food Authority (NFA) to import further 250,000 tonnes of rice as the drought-inducing El Nino weather phenomenon continue to affect farmlands in the provinces resulting to more damaged crops. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco - RTX1EJE5