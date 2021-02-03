前幾天、改天、有朝一日⋯⋯過去或未來某天的英文怎麼說？

之前有教過大家要怎麼講「下下禮拜」、「前天」的英文，那麼這次小編又要來考考大家啦！燈燈燈～請問：常聽到的the other day是哪天咧？是改天、前幾天還是隔天？選好了嗎？往下滑就知道囉！

公布解答！the other day表示「前幾天」，也就等同於a few days ago啦！注意寫句子時，一定要使用過去式唷。來看個例子：

I watched Soul the other day and cried my eyes out in the theater.（我前幾天去看《靈魂急轉彎》，在電影院裡面哭得死去活來。）

那麼舉一反三，the other night意思就是「前幾天晚上」，例如：

A: I played basketball with Aaron Yan at a riverside park the other night.（我前幾天晚上和炎亞綸在河濱公園打籃球欸。）

再來一個實用的片語，如果你在敘述一件過去發生的事情，「隔天」可不能使用tomorrow ，而是要用the next day，因為tomorrow只能用在未來式唷！例如：

I climbed Xiangshan with my friends last Friday. It turned out that, the next day, I suffered from DOMS and couldn’t get out of my bed.（我上星期五和朋友去爬象山。結果隔天我整個鐵腿，下不了床。）

如果想要講「改天，過一陣子」再做某件事，英文中我們會用another time或者sometime。來看個例子：

A: Do you want to go to Ximending after work? I heard that there is a newly opened Japanese grocery store.（你下班後想不想去西門町？聽說有一間新開的日本雜貨店耶。）

B: Maybe another time. We have confirmed several local cases recently.（過一陣子吧。我們最近有好幾例本土確診。）