while、when、as差別在哪？首先必須瞭解「主句」和「從句」

While用法好多種，隨時都能和when通用嗎？As和它們又有哪些差別？以下是While、when、as用法大公開！

首先必須瞭解：「主句」和「從句」是什麼呢？

一個英文句子有時可細分為子句（clause），而子句又分為主要子句（main clause）和從屬子句（subordinate clause），主要子句可以獨立存在、表達意義，而從屬子句則不能單獨存在，必須依附獨立子句才能構成意義。提供以下例句說明：

I saw a bird by the window when I woke up this morning. 我早上起床時，在窗邊看到一隻鳥。

I saw a bird by the window為本句中的主要子句，即便沒有後面的when I woke up this morning，仍是一句有完整意思的句子，而後者則必須依附在前者之後才有意義（亦即「我今天早上起床」這個子句意思不完整），所以它就是所謂的從屬子句。

對於「主句」、「從句」有了基本認識後，我們就來切入今天的主題吧！

1. While、when、as

a. 用在「主句為短暫性動作，從句為持續性動作。」在這種情境下，while可以跟when和as替換使用。使用時，從句會使用進行式，另外，當從句在主句前面時，要加上逗號。如：

He fell asleep when/while/as he was reading.

= When/while/as he was reading, he fell asleep. 他閱讀時睡著了。

主句的動詞「睡著」（fell asleep）為一個短暫性動作，從句「閱讀」（reading）則是持續性動作。

An apple fell to the ground when/while/as Newton was sitting under the apple tree. 牛頓坐在蘋果樹下時，一顆蘋果掉落到地上。

補充：在此用法中，as通常只能接有動作和發展意味的動詞，不會接非進行時態的動詞（如：be、seem、love、want、agree、see、know、have）。如果出現這類動詞，as就不能取代while，如以下例句：

A：I’m going to the post office.

我要去郵局。 B：While/When you are there, can you get me some stamps?

當你在那裡時，可以幫我買幾張郵票嗎？

2. While

a. 用在「主句和從句皆為持續性動作，且強調主句動作延續至從句的整段時間」，while表示「卻；而」的意思。以下例句說明：

Don’t talk while you’re eating. 吃飯時不要說話。

主句的動詞「說話」（talk）和從句的動詞「吃飯」（eating）皆為持續性動作，本句目的在於強調前者延續至後者的整段時間。

I kept silent while he was writing.

在他寫字的時候，我沉默不語。 He likes coffee, while she likes tea.

他喜歡咖啡，而她喜歡茶。

3. When/as

a. 用在「主句為持續性動作，從句為短暫性動作」，when和as可通用。例句：

It was raining hard when/as we arrived. 我們到達時，正下著大雨。

主句的動詞「下雨」（raining）為持續性動作，從句的動詞「到達」（arrived）為短暫性動作。

Mary was singing in the room when/as a mouse fell from the ceiling. 一隻老鼠從天花板掉下來時，Mary正在房裡唱歌。

b. 用在「主句和從句為兩個同時（或幾乎同時）發生的動作。」如：

I thought of it（just）when/as you opened your mouth.

就在你開口的時候，我也想到了。 The cat was sleeping when/as the dog was eating.

貓在睡覺的時候，狗正在吃飯。

4. When

a. 用在「每當…時」，暗示一種規律性動作。如：

It’s cold when the snow melts.

融雪時天氣很冷。 He smiles when you praise him.

你誇他時他會面帶微笑。

b. 用在「主句和從句動作先後發生。」如：

I will go home when he comes back.

他回來時，我就會回家。 The host will give a speech when the party begins.

派對開始時，主辦人就會致辭。

c. 用在「表示一種突發狀況。」如：

We were about to leave when it began to rain.

我們要離開時，突然開始下雨了。 Tom was about to board the plane when he realized he forgot to bring his cell phone .

Tom要登機時，才發現自己忘了帶手機。

5. As

a. 用在「描述兩個發展中的情況」，相當於中文的「隨著」。如：

Things are getting better and better as time goes by.

隨著時間推移，情況日漸改善。 As it grew darker, it became colder.

隨著天色暗去，天氣逐漸變冷。

b. 用在「描述兩件事同時進行。」如：

She sang as she walked.

她邊走路邊唱。 The dog ate as he wagged his tail.

狗邊吃飯邊搖尾巴。

以上用法都掌握了嗎？下次見到while/when/as，就不會再搞不懂了！

