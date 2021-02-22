當老闆說他「have a small window」是什麼意思？

Adam臨時需要和老闆討論一項決策，老闆看著schedule說：I only have a small window before the three o’clock meeting.

Window? Adam心想，什麼小窗戶？還是，要我和某個窗口談？

Window在這裡不是實體的窗戶，而是「時機」或「空檔」。

很多簡單的英文字，我們熟悉第一層意思。而老外使用同一個詞時，經常用它們的第二層意思。來看幾個看似家常，卻是辦公室中常見且道地的商業用語。

Window

（第一層）窗戶

（第二層）空檔；時機

Small window

I’m busy this week but there might be a small window on Wednesday. 我這禮拜很忙，但週三可能有個小空檔。

Window of opportunity

人們有時也會用更完整一點的說法，也就是window of opportunity，直譯是時機之窗，指可以做某件事的短暫時機。

I've got a window of opportunity to talk to my boss about a pay raise tomorrow. 我明天剛好有機會和老闆談調薪的事。

Out the window的意思是某件事情已經過去了，來不及了，不可能了。

My computer crashed yesterday, so any chance of finishing my work is out the window. 我的電腦昨天壞了，也沒有機會修復了。

Cushion

（第一層）坐墊

（第二層）緩衝、不時之需

Cushion當名詞：

You should aim to build up a cushion of money in case of emergencies. 你應該儘量留一些應急的錢。

Cushion當動詞：

You may want to cushion the blow of layoffs.

你可能得設法緩和裁員帶來的衝擊。 The quarterly revenue growth helped cushion the impact of global recession.

本季的收入成長緩解了全球經濟衰退造成的影響。

Plate

（第一層）盤子

（第二層）要費心做的事、成堆的工作

On one’s plate

Plate第一層是「盤子，盆子；金屬板」。而有一個相關的慣用成語：have enough/a lot/too much on your plate，意思是「問題（或工作等）成堆」。

I’ve got a lot on my plate - especially with two new projects starting this week. 我有很多工作要做，特別是這個星期我又開始了兩個新專案計劃。

Off one's plate

有on就有off，off one's plate意思為「不再是某人的責任或工作」。

Don't worry. Let me take care of the problem and take that off your plate. 別擔心，讓我處理那問題，幫你分擔。

