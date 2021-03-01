《中式英文面面觀》：20個例句搞懂最容易被中文使用者誤用的副詞

文：簡清國

【附錄二：容易誤用的副詞】

表「頻率副詞」（adverbs of frequency）的always頻率最高，意為「總是⋯⋯，每次都是⋯⋯」，下來就是usually，接著是often或frequently。學生習作中，濫用always的例子屢見不鮮。

一、always/usually/often

1. 我開車時經常聽收音機。

【正】：I often/frequently listen to the radio while driving.

【不佳】：I always listen to the radio while driving.

【解說】：always含沒有例外之意，用often//frequently比較合邏輯。

2. 他上學經常遲到。

【正】：He was often late for school.

【不佳】：He was always late for school.

【解說】：不能用always的理由如上句。

3. 我們對別人要親切。

【正】：We should always be kind to other people.

【誤】：We should often be kind to other people.

【解說】：「對別人親切」應屬沒有例外，所以要用always。

4. 任何時候打604-315-9857這個電話都可以找到我。

【正】：You can always reach me at 604-315-9857.

【誤】：You can often reach me at 604-315-9857.

【解說】：【正】句的always表示沒有例外。

5. 女孩子通常喜歡吃甜食。

【正】：Girls usually like sweets.

【誤】：Girls always like sweets.

【解說】：【誤】句中用always表示沒有例外，不合常理，因為不是每 個女孩子都喜歡甜食。

6. 年長者比年輕人有經驗，但他們經常做過時的決定。

【正】：Elderly people are more experienced than young people, but they often make outdated decisions.

【誤】：Elderly people are more experienced than young people, but they always make outdated decisions.

【解說】：【誤】句中用always 表示沒有例外，不合常理，因為不是每 個年長者都會做過時的決定。

7. 我一直想去做身體檢查。

【正】：I have always wanted to have a physical checkup.

【誤】：I always want to have a physical checkup.

【解說】：always作「總是，經常，一直」解時，動詞要用簡單現在式，例：I always go to school by bus./The trains are always crowded during rush hours.但是如果要表示「一直 想做，但尚未做」時，動詞要用現在完成式，不能用簡單現在式，如【正】句。另外，always如果與進行式連用時，則表示某種不良習慣一再重複，說話者感到不耐煩、驚訝、 或者困惑，例：You are always finding fault with me.（你老是挑我毛病。）/She was always talking about her ex- boyfriend.（她老是談論前男友。）

二、sometimes/sometime/some time

這三個都是副詞，但用法不同，請看下例：

8. 他有時坐公車上學，有時坐捷運。

【正】：Sometimes he goes to school by bus and sometimes by MRT.

【誤】：Sometime he goes to school by bus and sometime by MRT.

【解說】：sometimes作「有時」解，可置於句首，如【正】句。也可 置於be動詞之後，例：He is sometimes not responsible for what he does. 也可放在動詞之前，例：She sometimes goes to see her parents in the U.S.

9. 我父母將於十一月間來看我。

【正】：My parents will come to see me sometime in November.

【誤】：My parents will come to see me some time in November.

【解說】：sometime 用以指未來的某一不確定時間（an uncertain time in the future），要置於表時間的年、月、日或者星期之前， 例：I will let you know sometime next week.

10. 我記得去年曾經見過她。

【正】：I remember seeing her sometime last year.

【誤】：I remember seeing her some time last year.

【解說】：sometime亦可用於指「過去的某一不確定時間」，例：The author died sometime around 1980.（那位作家在1980年左 右去世）。

11. 他不在此地已有一段時間了。

【正】：He has been away for some time.

【誤】：He has been away for sometime.

【解說】：分開寫的some time 用以表「一段時間」，可置於句尾（合起來的sometime不能置於句尾），亦可置於副詞ago之前， 例：He went to the U.S. some time ago.幾天前/幾星期前， 他去了美國。

三、especially/especially for

中文的「尤其對⋯⋯來說」相對應的英文到底要用especially或especially for，學生經常混淆。其實規則很簡單：especially前有介系詞for，後面就要用 for，以便平行，否則就不用for。請看下例：

12. 很多人付不起帳單，尤其是住在大都市的窮人。

【正】：Many people have trouble paying their bills, especially those poor people who live in the big city.

【誤】：Many people have trouble paying their bills, especially for those poor people who live in the big city.

【解說】：【誤】句的especially前沒有for，其後就不該加for，以便平行。

13. 通過該項考試對中學生很困難，尤其對亞洲來的國際學生。

【正】：Passing the test is difficult for high school students, especially for those international students from Asia.

【誤】：Passing the test is difficult for high school students, especially those international students from Asia.

【解說】：【誤】句的especially前有for，其後也要加for，以便平行。

14. 獨居的人，尤其是老年人，應該雇用僕人來照顧他們。

【正】：People who live alone, especially elderly people, should hire servants to take care of them.

【誤】：People who live alone, especially for elderly people, should hire servants to take care of them.

【解說】：【誤】句中的especially前沒有for，其後就不該加for，以便平行。

四、關係副詞where

表示地點的關係子句中，where一般只跟house/ place/ town/ village/ city等等名詞，例如：This is the place where I was born. 但是關係副詞where也可與case/ incident/ situation/ instance/ exception等等非表示「地點」的名詞連用，請看下例。

15. 在現代社會，有錢人家庭不幸福的例子很多。

【正】：In modern society, there are many cases where rich people do not have a happy family.

【誤】：In modern society, there are many cases which rich people do not have a happy family.

16. 通常丈夫賺的錢比太太多，然而也有太太賺得比丈夫多的例外。

【正】：It is common for the husband to make more money than the wife. However, there are exceptions where the wife makes more money.

【誤】：It is common for the husband to make more money than the wife. However, there are exceptions that the wife makes more money.

17. 青少年在某些情況可以不聽從父母。

【正】：There are some situations where teenagers do not have to listen to their parents.

【誤】：There are some situations which teenagers do not have to listen to their parents.

18. 在網上繳學費比去銀行辦理方便，只要填妥電子申請表即可。

【正】：Going to the bank to pay one’s tuition is not so convenient as using online banking where one just needs to fill out an application online.

【誤】：Going to the bank to pay one’s tuition is not so convenient as using online banking which one just needs to fill out an application online.

19. 有些情況，員警搜索嫌犯要做得很徹底。

【正】：There are some incidents where the police have to search thoroughly for a suspect.

【誤】：There are some incidents that the police have to search thoroughly for a suspect.

20. 人們經常忘記某事，最終要吃到苦頭，這種例子很多。

【正】：There are many instances where people often forget to do something, and they end up reaping the consequences.

【誤】：There are many instances which people often forget to do something, and they end up reaping the consequences.

