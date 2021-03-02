英文寫作中，如何正確地使用連字號（-）來提升表達？
在英文寫作中，連字號（-）不應與破折號「–」和「—」混為一談。連字號也常見於書寫英文數字時，如：twenty-three和eighty-nine等。
文：Steve Wallace
在英文寫作中，連字號（-）一般被用來連接或區隔兩個以上的單字，以構成複合詞和形容詞片語，例如carbon-based、long-term、over-the-counter，而且不應與破折號「–」和「—」混為一談。連字號也常見於書寫英文數字時，如：twenty-three和eighty-nine等。
以連字號連接二個以上的單字所組成的修飾語，請看下列範例：
- well-researched
- high-risk
然而，只有當作修飾語（形容詞）時，才需要以連字號連接這些詞，請看下列例句：
- His paper presents a well-researched argument.
- Using the proposed method required conducting a high-risk assessment.
要注意，這些句子中的修飾詞語是位於被修飾名詞的前方。當修飾詞語位於被修飾名詞的後方時則不得以連字號連接，請看下列例句：
- The argument in his paper is well researched.
- Using the proposed method required conducting an assessment that was high risk.
在學術寫作中，連字號通常不會用來連接字首和字根，這是因為字首並非獨立存在的單字。美國醫學會（American Medical Association, AMA）寫作手冊則建議字首後不要加上連字號，例如：
- nonessential
- coworker
- overproduced
除非該字首與大寫字（如專有名詞）、縮寫字或數字相連：
- pan-Asian
- pre-RNA molecule
- mid-1970s
大部分熟悉正式寫作的讀者都會遵循此規範，但是仍有例外存在：
- ex-用以表示「先前」的意思時，如ex-husband
- 雙母音結構，如re-edit和intra-aortic（cooperate和microorganism為例外）
- 去歧義（如un-ionize和re-formation）
適當使用連字號可以加強寫作的清晰度，相反的，不當的使用將導致措詞不清；且連字號的有無可能完全改變描述的意思。舉例來說：
- The city requires a new industrial waste management system.
本句的措詞意思十分模糊，可以指該城市需要（1）處理工業廢棄物的系統，或是（2）處理廢棄物的工業系統。下面兩句為修正後的版本，兩者皆可清楚、適合地表達語意，而其語意依寫作者打算傳達的意思而定：
- The city requires a new industrial-waste management system.
- The city requires a new industrial waste-management system.
第一句中，industrial-waste是形容詞片語，用來修飾management system，而第二句中，形容詞industrial修飾 waste-management，waste-management則修飾其後的system。
