差一個s大不同，besides和beside使用上該如何區隔？

Besides和beside只差一個s，意思卻差上十萬八千里？VoiceTube重點整理幫你快速搞懂差異！

Besides作介系詞，表「除了…」

Besides在這個用法之下，需注意後方要直接搭配名詞。它可以表示「排除、不包含」，except for用法相同。Besides也可以用來表達「除了…另外還…」，用法同in addition to，但較in addition to不正式、拘謹。

Everyone in my class besides (= except for) me went on the field trip.

除了我之外，全班同學都有參加校外教學。 Besides (= In addition to) the promotion, Emma also won the respect of the office because of how she led her team against a public relations crisis.

由於Emma有效領導團隊處理了公關危機，她不但獲得了升遷，還贏得了辦公室所有人的敬重。 What did you do during your trip to Hokkaido besides skiing?

你去北海道旅行時，除了滑雪還做了什麼？

Besides作副詞，表「而且」

Besides表示「而且，此外」時，通常會放在句首，意思及用法類似in addition和moreover，差別在於besides語氣較為輕鬆，也較口語化。要注意，副詞besides用以補充、附加另外一個論點時，通常會搭配前文使用，較少單獨出現。

A: Oh, my God! Sean is so handsome and dreamy!

B: I know, right? Besides, he’s kind to everyone. He is totally my type! A：天啊！Sean又帥又迷人！

B：是吧？而且他對每個人都很好，完全就是我的菜！

I can’t go to your party tonight. I’ve still got a lot of work to do; besides, I have to get up early tomorrow to catch a flight.

我今晚不能去參加你的派對。我還有很多工作要做，而且我明天必須早起趕飛機。

Beside作介系詞，表「在…旁邊」

Beside為介系詞時，後方需接名詞，用於表示「在…旁邊；在…一旁」，意思和用法與next to雷同，差別在於next to較為口語用法，正式場合建議使用beside。

The woman in pink standing beside the president is the First Lady.

那位身穿粉色站在總統身旁的女士是第一夫人。 The stadium is right beside the student activities center.

體育館就在學生活動中心旁邊。

Beside作介系詞，表「與…相比」

除了用來描述實體位置外，介系詞beside還可以比喻「抽象的相對比較」，表示「與…相比」。此時beside的意思和用法與compared to相同，後面需直接加上名詞。

All my troubles seem so small beside the problems you are facing right now.

我所有的煩惱和你正面臨的難題相比似乎很渺小。 The essays she writes seem more mature beside the works of her classmates.

她撰寫的文章和其他同學的相比之下，成熟多了。

Beside the point 離題

名詞point可以表示「論點；要點」。片語beside the point字面上直翻的意思是「在論點／要點旁邊」，表示偏離了討論主題、不在重點上，也就是形容「離題、不相關」或是「不重要」。要特別注意此片語使用的介系詞是beside，可別說成besides the point囉！

Yes, you are good at singing the Happy Birthday song, but that’s beside the point. We are talking about how to surprise Sabrina now.

對啦，你很會唱生日快樂歌沒錯，但這已經離題了。我們現在在討論要怎麼給Sabrina一個驚喜。 I know you didn’t mean to hurt her, but that is beside the point. The point is, you have to apologize and make it up to her.

我知道你不是故意要傷害她的，但這不重要。重點是你必須道歉並且好好補償她。

沒想到besides只比beside多了一個s ，意思竟然差這麼多！其實，只要記得「beside是介系詞，表示『在…旁邊』或是『與…相比』；besides是介系詞也是副詞，表示『除了…』以及『而且』」，就不容易出錯啦！

延伸閱讀

本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航