中華民國沒有教你的事（上）：國際法中的「國家四要素」，其實沒有「主權」

文:皮筋兒Journey

中華民國國立編譯館課本教我們「國家四要素是有領土、人民、政府跟主權」四個元素。

其實這是錯的,誤解了《蒙特維多國家權利義務公約》。

《Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States》Article 1

“The state as a person of international law should possess the following qualifications:

a. a permanent population; b. a defined territory; c. government; and d. capacity to enter into relations with the other states.”