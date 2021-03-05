「take」的名詞用法：「What’s your take?」不是問你拿了什麼

外籍同事找Ethan討論年度的產品計劃，討論時同事問Ethan：What’s your take on this?

Take? 拿了什麼東西嗎？Ethan回答：I didn’t take anything.

兩人講半天，似乎雞同鴨講。原來What’s your take on this? 問的是「你的看法如何？」不是問你拿了什麼。

What’s your take?

（Ｘ）你拿了什麼？

（Ｏ）你覺得怎樣？／你怎麼看這件事？

這裡的take其實指「想法」，經常用在問人對一件事的「反應、立場」。例如：

What’s your take on the recent company restructuring? 最近公司改組這件事你怎麼看？

順帶一提，問人意見，除了take，也可以用make：What do you make of this?

What do you make of Andy’s announcement? 你對Andy的公告有什麼想法？

我們很常將take當作動詞，而take當名詞也很好用，來看幾個例子以熟悉此用法：

Take 收入、一筆錢

The take was much larger than we expected.

（Ｘ）被拿走的東西比預期中多。

（Ｏ）這筆收入比我們期望大得多了。

Take可以當成一筆收入，特別是指一次性的收入，像票房、賽事或專案性的收入。再看一例：

The box office take was huge for the new show. 這次新演出的票房收入很可觀。

Take 嘗試、努力

He got the answer on the third take.

（Ｘ）他第三次參加時得到答案。

（Ｏ）他答到第三次時答對了。

Take可以當成嘗試，努力，是常見用語。

On the take 謀取私利；收賄

He's obviously on the take.

（Ｘ）他很明顯採取了行動。

（Ｏ）他一定是收賄了。

前面提過take當名詞可以指一筆錢，on the take就是拿走一筆錢，也就是受賄、謀取私利。是報導上常見的片語。例如：

The mayor was accused of being on the take. 市長被控受賄。

On the make 汲汲營營

和on the take很像的一個片語是on the make，意思是汲汲營營，非常努力地追求，可以是正面也可能是反面意思：

The new manager is very much on the make.

那新主管的野心可不小。 I don’t want to associate with people on the make.

我不想與追名逐利之輩為伍。 That young lawyer is sure on the make.

那位年輕律師肯定是很有抱負的。

延伸閱讀

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航