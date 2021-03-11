gonna、gotta、wanna，這三個英文縮讀字分別是什麼意思？
Gonna、gotta、wanna都是非正式的縮讀字，他們分別代表什麼意思？用法有何不同？
Gonna、wanna、gotta皆為非正式的縮讀字，他們分別代表什麼意思呢？一起了解這三個字的起源吧！
1. Gonna 將會
Gonna是(be) going to的非正式用法，表示「某人將會／將要做某事」的意思，常見於口語對話或是流行歌曲中，是一種比較輕鬆的表達方式，其句型為「主詞＋be 動詞＋gonna＋原形動詞」
A: Dylan, do you have any plans for Chinese New Year ?
A：Dylan，你農曆年有沒有什麼計畫？
B: Oh, yes! My cousins and I are gonna visit our grandparents in Tainan. (= My cousins and I are going to visit our grandparents in Tainan.)
B：喔，有啊！我和表兄弟姊妹們要一起下台南拜訪爺爺奶奶！
A: Sounds great! The weather is gonna be excellent down there! (= The weather is going to be excellent down there!)
A：聽起來很棒！南部天氣一定會超好的！
2. Wanna 想要
Wanna是want to的非正式用法，句型為「主詞＋wanna＋原形動詞」，表示「想要」的意思。和gonna一樣， wanna僅限於口語溝通或是非正式的訊息傳遞，千萬不要在正式文書內使用喔！
A: Stacey, we’re going to the shopping mall. You wanna come? (= You want to come?)
A：Stacey，我們要去購物中心，妳要一起來嗎？
B: I’m in! Give me ten minutes.
B：要！等我十分鐘。
3. Gotta 得／必須
在正式的語境下，我們會用have got to表示「必須去做某事」，而gotta則為(have) got to的非正式用法，與have/need to同義。雖然完整的用法為have gotta，但口語表達上常常會將前面的have省略，因此只說gotta的用法更為常見，後面再接上動詞，句型為「主詞＋(have) gotta＋原形動詞」。
A: Jorja, we gotta go now! (= We’ve got to go now!) The show will start in 30 minutes!
A：Jorja，我們現在該出發了！表演半小時後就要開始了！
B: OK, OK, I’m coming!
B：好啦，好啦，我來了！
I can’t believe it’s already 2021! I’ve gotta work harder this year to achieve my goal. (= I’ve got to work harder this year to achieve my goal.)
真不敢相信已經 2021 年了！我今年一定要更加努力才能實現目標。
Gonna、wanna、gotta這三個非正式的縮讀字，意思分別為「將要」、「想要」、「得要」。 Gonna前面需要加上be動詞、wanna要直接接在主詞之後，而gotta前則可選擇是否要加上have。下次在練習英語對話時，不妨試著用用看這三個字，才會更熟悉它們的用法喔！
