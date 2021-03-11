gonna、gotta、wanna，這三個英文縮讀字分別是什麼意思？

Gonna、wanna、gotta皆為非正式的縮讀字，他們分別代表什麼意思呢？一起了解這三個字的起源吧！

Gonna是(be) going to的非正式用法，表示「某人將會／將要做某事」的意思，常見於口語對話或是流行歌曲中，是一種比較輕鬆的表達方式，其句型為「主詞＋be 動詞＋gonna＋原形動詞」

A: Dylan, do you have any plans for Chinese New Year ?

A：Dylan，你農曆年有沒有什麼計畫？

B: Oh, yes! My cousins and I are gonna visit our grandparents in Tainan. (= My cousins and I are going to visit our grandparents in Tainan.)

B：喔，有啊！我和表兄弟姊妹們要一起下台南拜訪爺爺奶奶！

A: Sounds great! The weather is gonna be excellent down there! (= The weather is going to be excellent down there!)

A：聽起來很棒！南部天氣一定會超好的！