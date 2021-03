緬甸政變讓10年改革開放挫敗，台商擔心緬甸經濟倒退30年

This is not Syria or Yemen. But these are scenes within #ASEAN in Bayint Naung #Yangon #Myanmar today taken by a very talented @KhantZa03855219. Myanmar is into its 44th day of #militarycoup with more than 180 deaths since Feb 1, more than 1800 detained #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/xfwvRJNdsM