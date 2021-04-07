一次搞懂三個易混淆字詞：adapt、adept、adopt差別在哪？

Adapt、adept、adopt總是會搞混？只差一個字母，意思卻大不相同。讓VoiceTube教你搞懂差異！

1. Adapt

Adapt作為及物動詞使用時，意思是「使…適應不同情況或用途；改動；改造」，常在受詞後方加上to來連接名詞或是原形動詞，表示「改動…以因應…」。

We had no choice but to adapt our plans to fit the director’s new schedule.

我們別無選擇，只好改變計畫來遷就總監的新行程。 Most classes have been adapted to the new school curriculum.

大部分的課都經調整以因應學校新的課程規劃。

Adapt作為及物動詞使用時也可表示「改編」，常用來描述小說的改編影劇。Adapt sth. for television意思是「把…改編成電視劇」、adapt sth. for the big screen意思則是「把…改編成電影」。若是在adapt sth. for後方加上特定觀眾群，就可表示「改編以適合…觀看」，例如：adapt sth. for children意思是「改編以適合兒童觀看」。另外，被動態be adapted from sth.指的就是「改編自…」。

Rumor has it that the writer is adapting her best-selling novel for the big screen.

據傳那位作家正把自己的暢銷小說改編成電影。 The TV series has been adapted for a younger generation.

那齣電視劇已經被改編以符合年輕一輩的口味。 This movie was adapted from a famous novel.

這部電影改編自一本著名小說。

Adapt作為不及物動詞時，表示「適應」，要加上to來連接環境、事物等。

It’s commonly thought to be harder for introverts to adapt to new environments. 人們普遍認為內向者較難以適應新環境。

2. Adept

Adept作為形容詞使用時表示「熟練的，內行的，擅長的」，be adept at sth.意思是「擅於…，熟練於…」。

She is an adept pilot.

她是名專業熟練的機師。 He is adept at playing many kinds of instruments.

他擅於演奏多種樂器。

Adept也可以當作名詞使用，意思是「行家，專家，能手」，常加上at來連接名詞，表示「某方面的行家」。

After years of practice, she has become an adept at chess. 經過多年的練習，她成了西洋棋專家。

3. Adopt

Adopt為動詞，意思是「領養」，可當作及物或不及物動詞使用。

A lot of paperwork is required before adopting a child.

領養小孩之前需要很多文書作業。 I just found out I was adopted.

我剛剛才發現我是被領養的。 The same-sex couple decided to adopt.

那對同性伴侶決定要領養小孩。

Adopt也有「採用，採納；選用」的意思，為及物動詞。

Due to the fast-changing market and rising competition, it is necessary that we adopt new marketing strategies.

由於市場變化快速且競爭越來越激烈，我們必須採取新的行銷策略。 The French phrase “bon voyage” is adopted by English speakers to wish someone a safe and enjoyable journey.

英語使用者會引用法文「bon voyage」這個用語來祝福他人有個安全愉快的旅程。

Adopt作為及物動詞使用時，也可以表示「養成某種習慣、嗜好」、「開始某種行為」。

Gardening is one of the new hobbies Grandma has adopted after her retirement.

園藝是奶奶退休後養成的新嗜好之一。 She has adopted new ways of greeting people ever since her student exchange program abroad.

自從她去國外當交換生後，她開始用一些新的方式來和人打招呼。

Adapt、adept和adopt雖然只差一個字母，但意思和用法天差地遠！但別擔心，只要多看例句、多多練習，就能學會怎麼分辨和使用囉！

