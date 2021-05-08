訃聞、遺囑、致哀、弔唁⋯⋯這些英文該怎麼說？

看完影片後，大家是不是也非常佩服菲利普親王一生的貢獻呢？那麼，今天希平方整理了一些新聞中跟去世、弔唁相關的單字片語，我們一起來學學吧！

「去世、逝世」的說法

pass away / on

如果想要禮貌地表達某人「離世、去世」，可以說pass away或者pass on。例如：

The news that my friend passed away kept me up all night.（我朋友過世的消息讓我徹夜難眠。）

I still remember the day my grandma passed on—I was holding her cold hands in the hospital, and it was raining heavily out there.（我還記得我祖母過世的那一天－－我在醫院裡握著她冰冷的雙手，而外面正在下著大雨。）

lose someone

在演講稿或者社群媒體上，則常常見到lose someone這種委婉的表達方式，意思是「失去某人、某人離我們而去」。例如：

Many people still can’t believe that we lost Kobe Bryant.（很多人還是不敢相信Kobe Bryant已經離我們而去。）

Tonight we lost a hero—a hero that dedicated his life to our nation, a hero that bravely fought against terrorism.（今晚，我們失去了一個英雄－－一個為我們的國家奉獻一生的英雄、一個勇敢打擊恐怖主義的英雄。）

obituary

如果是報紙上的「訃聞」，英文則叫做obituary。來看個例子：

I read your mother’s obituary in the newspaper. If you need any help, I’m always here for you.（我在報紙上讀到你母親的訃聞了。如果你需要任何幫忙，我會一直支持你的。）

遺囑

make a will

Will當作名詞時，除了可以表示「意志；決心」之外，也有「遺囑」的意思。前面再搭配動詞make，make a will 就表示「立遺囑」。例如：

Without making a will, the father’s estate is going to his only daughter.（在沒有立遺囑的狀況下，那位父親的財產會歸他唯一的女兒所有。）

put something in one’s will

那如果是要「在遺囑中註記、記載某些事項」，則可以使用動詞put，寫成put something in one’s will。例如：

My father put it in his will that he would like to choose cremation.（我父親在遺囑中提到他想要選擇火葬。）

弔唁

offer one’s condolences

Condolence為名詞「哀悼、弔唁」，而offer one’s condolences就表示「致哀、表達哀痛之情」，是非常正式的用法唷。來看個例句：

The mayor offered her condolences to people who perished in the train accident.（市長向那些在火車意外中罹難的人致哀。）

accept one’s condolences

另外，若是在喪禮等正式場合，除了可以說：I’m sorry to hear your loss.（我很遺憾你失去親友。）還可以說：accept my / our condolences，意思是請對方「接受你的慰問」。例如：

Please accept our condolences for your loss.（請接受我們對你痛失親友的慰問。）

哀悼

mourn / grieve (for someone)

Mourn和grieve都有「為某人的去世而哀傷」的意思，後面也可以搭配介係詞for。來看幾個例子：

April 9 became a national day of mourning in the UK. The bell in Westminster Abbey rang 99 times, and flags around the country were lowered to half-mast.（4月9日成為英國的全國哀悼日。西敏寺的鐘敲響了99次，全國的旗幟也都降至半旗。）

Teresa is still grieving for his brother.（Teresa還沉浸在痛失兄長的悲傷之中。）

a black day

黑色象徵悲傷、不幸，所以a black day表示「悲傷的、黑暗的一天」。有時我們會在新聞中看到媒體描述a black day for the nation，意思就是「舉國哀痛的一天」。再來看個例句：

When the young, talented singer passed away, it became a black day in his girlfriend’s life.（那名年輕有才華的歌手去世那天，成為了他女朋友生命中最黑暗的一天。）

今天的專欄就到這裡啦。雖然死亡這個話題有點沉重，但卻是每個人必經的課題，藉由這個時事，大家也可以多多思考自己是怎麼面對生離死別的難關唷，我們下次見。

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【看時事學英文】菲利普親王逝世——「致哀」、「立下遺囑」英文怎麼說？〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航