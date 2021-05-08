訃聞、遺囑、致哀、弔唁⋯⋯這些英文該怎麼說？
看完影片後，大家是不是也非常佩服菲利普親王一生的貢獻呢？那麼，今天希平方整理了一些新聞中跟去世、弔唁相關的單字片語，我們一起來學學吧！
「去世、逝世」的說法
- pass away / on
如果想要禮貌地表達某人「離世、去世」，可以說pass away或者pass on。例如：
The news that my friend passed away kept me up all night.（我朋友過世的消息讓我徹夜難眠。）
I still remember the day my grandma passed on—I was holding her cold hands in the hospital, and it was raining heavily out there.（我還記得我祖母過世的那一天－－我在醫院裡握著她冰冷的雙手，而外面正在下著大雨。）
- lose someone
在演講稿或者社群媒體上，則常常見到lose someone這種委婉的表達方式，意思是「失去某人、某人離我們而去」。例如：
Many people still can’t believe that we lost Kobe Bryant.（很多人還是不敢相信Kobe Bryant已經離我們而去。）
Tonight we lost a hero—a hero that dedicated his life to our nation, a hero that bravely fought against terrorism.（今晚，我們失去了一個英雄－－一個為我們的國家奉獻一生的英雄、一個勇敢打擊恐怖主義的英雄。）
- obituary
如果是報紙上的「訃聞」，英文則叫做obituary。來看個例子：
I read your mother’s obituary in the newspaper. If you need any help, I’m always here for you.（我在報紙上讀到你母親的訃聞了。如果你需要任何幫忙，我會一直支持你的。）
遺囑
- make a will
Will當作名詞時，除了可以表示「意志；決心」之外，也有「遺囑」的意思。前面再搭配動詞make，make a will 就表示「立遺囑」。例如：
Without making a will, the father’s estate is going to his only daughter.（在沒有立遺囑的狀況下，那位父親的財產會歸他唯一的女兒所有。）
- put something in one’s will
那如果是要「在遺囑中註記、記載某些事項」，則可以使用動詞put，寫成put something in one’s will。例如：
My father put it in his will that he would like to choose cremation.（我父親在遺囑中提到他想要選擇火葬。）
弔唁
- offer one’s condolences
Condolence為名詞「哀悼、弔唁」，而offer one’s condolences就表示「致哀、表達哀痛之情」，是非常正式的用法唷。來看個例句：
The mayor offered her condolences to people who perished in the train accident.（市長向那些在火車意外中罹難的人致哀。）
- accept one’s condolences
另外，若是在喪禮等正式場合，除了可以說：I’m sorry to hear your loss.（我很遺憾你失去親友。）還可以說：accept my / our condolences，意思是請對方「接受你的慰問」。例如：
Please accept our condolences for your loss.（請接受我們對你痛失親友的慰問。）
哀悼
- mourn / grieve (for someone)
Mourn和grieve都有「為某人的去世而哀傷」的意思，後面也可以搭配介係詞for。來看幾個例子：
April 9 became a national day of mourning in the UK. The bell in Westminster Abbey rang 99 times, and flags around the country were lowered to half-mast.（4月9日成為英國的全國哀悼日。西敏寺的鐘敲響了99次，全國的旗幟也都降至半旗。）
Teresa is still grieving for his brother.（Teresa還沉浸在痛失兄長的悲傷之中。）
- a black day
黑色象徵悲傷、不幸，所以a black day表示「悲傷的、黑暗的一天」。有時我們會在新聞中看到媒體描述a black day for the nation，意思就是「舉國哀痛的一天」。再來看個例句：
When the young, talented singer passed away, it became a black day in his girlfriend’s life.（那名年輕有才華的歌手去世那天，成為了他女朋友生命中最黑暗的一天。）
今天的專欄就到這裡啦。雖然死亡這個話題有點沉重，但卻是每個人必經的課題，藉由這個時事，大家也可以多多思考自己是怎麼面對生離死別的難關唷，我們下次見。
本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【看時事學英文】菲利普親王逝世——「致哀」、「立下遺囑」英文怎麼說？〉為題發表
責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航