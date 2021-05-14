常搞錯的luck用法：「Just my luck.」不是指自己很幸運

大家應該很熟悉luck這個字，意思是運氣。Good luck這字也經常出現在日常口語中。但如果聽到有人說Just my luck.千萬不要誤解，以為那是說自己很幸運，意思剛好相反，表示有一點自嘲地說「我一向這麼倒楣」。今天就一起來看luck的道地用法和誤區。

Just my luck.

（Ｘ）我就是好運。

（Ｏ）我運氣向來很背。

Just one's luck的意思為「某人的運氣很不好」，和表面的意思相反。英英字典的解釋是：An expression of exasperation when something bad happens, especially when it seems like bad things happen repeatedly. 這是指一件壞事發生時，對自己運氣不佳的感嘆，特別是它經常發生。

多讀幾個例句，可以比較熟悉它的語境：

They sold the last ticket five minutes before I got there - just my luck!

在我到那兒的五分鐘前他們賣掉了最後一張票──真倒楣！

That's just my luck! First the flat tire, and now I'm locked out of the apartment.

運氣真壞，一開始是爆胎，接下來是被鎖在門外。

luck of the draw

（Ｘ）抽獎很幸運

（Ｏ）全靠運氣

Draw是抽籤，意思是「如同抽籤一樣全憑運氣」。

You can't choose who you play against - it's just the luck of the draw.

你無法選擇比賽對手──只能靠你的運氣了。

The team was assembled by chance. It was just luck of the draw that we could work so well together.

這個團隊的組成純屬偶然。我們能這麼好地在一起工作是命運的安排。

Tough luck.

（Ｘ）渡過難關的運氣。

（Ｏ）活該／真倒楣。

They lost a lot of money on their investment.

他們的投資損失慘重。 Tough luck - they should have been more careful.

活該──誰叫他們不小心呢。

Lots of luck.

這句話有可能是正面的意思，意即祝人好運，也可能帶有反諷意味。

真心祝人好運，注意介系詞的用法：

Lots of luck in your new job！ 祝你的新工作成功！（＝Best of luck to you in your new job!）

Luck不只有幸運的意思，也可以指「成功」。

Have you had any luck with booking your flight? 你訂到機票了嗎？

諷刺性的用法，表面上是祝福成功，但諷刺你沒希望的反語：

Think you stand a chance? Lots of luck! 你以為你有希望嗎？祝你好運！

再來學一句luck的好話，適合用來安慰人：Better luck next time. 意思是「下一次會更好」。

I'm sorry to hear that you failed your driving test. Better luck next time! 很遺憾你沒考過駕照，不過祝你下次成功！

