緬甸知名藝人加入反抗軍，「反擊軍政府血腥鎮壓的時刻到了」

Paing Takhon, our hero who initially spoke out for Myanmar since the coup began, was detained by the coup at 5 a.m. today. Currently, he's seriously sick and no way to recover if he's jailed and tortured by the coup. Please speak out for him🙏😥#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#Apr8Coup pic.twitter.com/qhfSLIVDEq