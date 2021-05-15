常犯的直譯錯誤：別人說你是「top dog」，不是在罵你

Michael和外籍同事聊天，聊到總經理要退休了，外籍同事說：Mr. Johnson has been our top dog for 25 years, but he's retiring.

天哪，總不能要退休了就罵人是狗吧！怎麼會叫他top dog呢？

後來，Michael才知道top dog在口語中沒有貶低的意思。一起來看top這個字的道地用法。

（Ｘ）頂級狗

（Ｏ）權威、擁有最高權力的人

Top意思是「頂極的」。Top dog原來指狗群領頭的那一隻。中文提到狗多半是貶義，像是：走狗、狗仗人勢、狗眼看人低。但英文裡的「狗」有時是褒義的。

像人們會說自己I am a luck dog.

（Ｘ）我是幸運狗。

（Ｏ）我是個幸運兒。

Top dog是指居支配地位的、有最高權力的人。來看一個例句：

和Top dog意思很像的是top banana，也是指主要人物、大人物。

He is a top banana in this corporation.

（Ｘ）在上面

（Ｏ）太過份／太誇張

如果常在網上聊天，應該看過OTT這個簡寫，其實就是over the top。Over指「在...之上」，the top是「最高點」，合起來是超過了最高點。意思就是「要求太多，過頭了，太誇大」，經常用來形容演員表演太過頭。很常見、很好用的片語，多看幾個例子熟悉用法：

Sometimes her way of expressing it can be a little over the top. 有些時候她的表達方式過火了一點。

I thought the decorations were way over the top. 我覺得這些裝飾太過頭了。

（Ｘ）在世界頂端

（Ｏ）極度幸福

On top of the world字面是在世界頂端，但實際是指處於最快樂或最成功的境界，中文裡說的「興高采烈，幸福到極點」。

I'm on top of the world. I have never expected to do it so well. 我太滿意了，從未想過能做得這麼好。

I was feeling on top of the world. 那時我覺得自己是世界上最幸福的人。

（Ｘ）從頭上拿下來

（Ｏ）不假思索地、隨口說出

Off the top of my head字面上是直接從頭上拿下，引申為很即興、不經思索。是常見口語。

It was the best I could think of off the top of my head.

這是我（憑現有知識）能夠想到最好的東西。

I don't know off the top of my head, but I could go and look it up.

我沒法馬上告訴你，但我可以去查一查。