2021/05/27,
生活

想對情緒化的朋友說「別大驚小怪了」，英文該怎麼說？

Photo Credit: iStock

我們想讓你知道的是

fuss最常見的意思就是當名詞「緊張不安；大驚小怪；過分激動」，指某人對於小事情特別激動或情緒化，通常可能包含憤怒、擔心或興奮等的情緒。

不知道大家身邊有沒有那種對什麼事都很激動，很容易大驚小怪的人呢？別擔心，今天小編就來教大家一個實用的單字，下次遇到類似的狀況時就可以使用囉！

fuss是什麼意思？

  • fuss（n.）緊張不安；大驚小怪；過分激動

fuss最常見的意思就是當名詞「緊張不安；大驚小怪；過分激動」，指某人對於小事情特別激動或情緒化，通常可能包含憤怒、擔心或興奮等的情緒。

先來看個例句：

I don’t get what the fuss is about. The celebrity’s cheating scandal should be none of our business.（我不懂大家在激動什麼。那位明星的劈腿醜聞應該跟我們無關吧。）

There was a fuss among the students when the teacher announced the deadline for the final report.（當老師宣布期末報告的死線時，學生們便開始緊張不安。）

如果是口語一點的用法就有可能會聽到：

What a fuss! / Such a fuss!（真是大驚小怪！）

另外，這個字也常常會搭配動詞make，寫成make a fuss，或是要強調「因為某事緊張不安；大驚小怪」，就可以再加上介係詞about / over，變成make a fuss about / over something。

My mom made a fuss when I accidentally dropped some cookie crumbs on the table.（當我不小心把一些餅乾屑掉到桌上時，我媽就大驚小怪的。）

I don't understand why the boss is making a fuss over such a trifle.（我不懂為什麼老闆要對這種小事大驚小怪。）

最後再介紹一個片語be a fuss about nothing，代表「無謂的大驚小怪、不必要的激動」，例如：

My parents sent me to the emergency room just because of a mild fever; it was a fuss about nothing.（我父母把我送到急診室就因為一個輕微的發燒；根本就是無謂的大驚小怪。）

  • fuss（v.）過於煩惱，過度焦慮；過於關注

fuss當動詞則是「過於煩惱，過度焦慮；過於關注」，指某人對於微不足道的小事過度關注、計較，以至於顯得太焦慮或煩惱。通常我們也會搭配介係詞about / over使用，變成fuss about / over something。

Stop fussing over meaningless details; it won’t change anything.（不要再計較無意義的小細節了；它不會改變任何事情。）

You shouldn’t fuss so much about your appearance; I'm sure he will accept you for who you are.（你不應該過度在意你的外表；我相信他會接受最真實的你。）

fuss還可以這樣用

  • fuss 過分寵愛；體貼入微

fuss這個字也可以拿來指對某人「過分寵愛；體貼入微」，如果當名詞的話就可以搭配介係詞of / over，變成make a fuss of / over someone「對某人關懷備至、體貼入微」。

The grandma often makes a fuss of her grandchildren; she gives them whatever they want.（那位奶奶經常對孫子們過分寵愛；他們想要什麼她都會給。）

如果是當動詞的話就會說fuss over someone / something「過分寵愛；過分關注」。

Some parents worry too much and always fuss over their grown kids as if they were still little.（有些父母過度擔憂，總是寵溺成年的孩子，好像他們還很小一樣。）

學會以後就可以跟身邊總是大驚小怪的朋友說啦！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【口說英語充電站】What a fuss! 是什麼意思？〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航


