日本記者曝緬甸監獄政治犯慘況：48小時不能睡覺吃飯、槍口抵頭嚴刑拷打

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar

Japanese journo YUKI KITAZUMI tells DVB

1. political activists told him they were being TORTURED.

2. INTERROGATED with handcuffs behind their backs

3. HOODED & made to kneel

4. FORCED to stay in that position

5. SLEEP DEPRIVED