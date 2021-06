飛機搭到飽、抽樓房送大麻菸，各國祭出哪些誘因提升疫苗接種率？

1 SHOT FOR 1 POUND OF CRAWFISH! 💉🦞

That’s right, @cmjayhbanks is teaming up with @GoPropeller & partners to provide vaccinations & FREE lbs of hot Cajun Seafood crawfish on May 13th at Propeller. Health officials will be administering both vaccines on-site. See details below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gaYDeJxtbS