2021/06/07,
生活

「Put two and two together」不是2+2，這些帶有數字的慣用語是什麼意思？

Photo Credit: Shutterstock / 達志影像

我們想讓你知道的是

英文裡有不少帶有數字的慣用語，這裡介紹幾個生活、職場中常會用到的案例：

公司最火紅的產品近幾週來銷售量迅速下滑，總經理召集大家後，拿出一份市調報告說：「Let’s put two and two together.」認為集思廣益必定可以找出背後原因。

許多商業人士喜歡看數字，英文裡也有不少含括數字的慣用語，以下幾例在職場情境中經常用到，請學起來：

Put two and two together

（X）把二和二加起來
（O）根據資訊來判斷

從字面看是一個簡單加法，在口語中則是表示「根據事實推斷、根據所見所聞判斷」。

與之相關的另一句俚語put two and two together and make five則是指「根據資訊做出錯誤結論」。

I put two and two together and realized that he was lying.

我從各種跡象了解到他在撒謊。

Be dressed up to the nines

（X）穿著到9
（O）衣著入時

由於9是一位數的最大值，因此nine引申指「最好」，dressed up to the nines也就被視為「穿上最好的衣服」，用來形容一個人「盛裝打扮、衣著入時」。

Many big guns attended the party, so she was dressed up to the nines.

很多大人物出席這場宴會，所以她盛裝打扮。

Nine times out of ten

（X）10次裡的9次
（O）幾乎是每一次

中文所謂「十之八九」是指可能性很大，英文nine times out of ten（10次裡有9次）則是表示「幾乎每次、幾乎總是」的意思。

Nine times out of ten, my husband turns to the sports channel when he watches TV.

我先生每次看電視幾乎都是轉到運動頻道。

On all fours

（X）四面八方
（O）趴在地上，匍匐著；完全一致

On all fours裡的fours指的是四肢，再加上on，就是四肢著地。常搭配的動詞是Get down／go down／kneel on all fours。

You'll have to get down on all fours to clean behind the toilet.

你要趴到地上才能擦洗到馬桶後面的區域。

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航


