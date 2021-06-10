你是貓派還是狗派？與貓狗相關的幾組英文詞彙與慣用語

拉布拉多英文怎麼說？短毛貓英文又是什麼？不知道到底養狗好還是養貓好？VoiceTube貓狗大總匯！快來看看你是貓派還是狗派？

網路評選最受歡迎的前五個狗狗品種

1. Labrador Retriever 拉不拉多

也簡稱作Labrador，常被形容為outgoing（外向的）、high-spirited（活力充沛的）和companionable（友善、好社交的）。

2. French Bulldog 法鬥

小名是Frenchie，常被形容為adaptable（適應力強的）、bright（聰穎的）和playful（愛玩耍的）。

3. German Shepherd Dog 德國牧羊犬

常被形容為agile（敏捷的）、courageous（勇敢的）、steady（穩重的）。

4. Golden Retriever 黃金獵犬

常被形容為trustworthy（可靠的）、devoted（忠誠的）和eager-to-please（熱切喜歡討好人的）。

5. Bulldog 鬥牛犬

小名是sourmug，常被形容為calm（冷靜的）、easygoing（隨和的）和doctile（溫馴的）。

再來看看前五受歡迎的貓吧！

1. Persian Cat 波斯貓

常被形容為gentle（溫和的）、quiet（安靜的）和sweet（貼心的），因為常常喜歡趴在主人腿上，所以有lap lizard（大腿蜥蜴） 這個小名。

2. Maine Coon Cat 緬因貓

常被形容為obedient（聽話的）、sociable（善社交的）和goofy（傻氣的），因為體型很大而且個性又親人，所以有時候也被稱作 gentle giant（溫柔巨人） 。

3. Exotic Shorthair 異國短毛貓

常被形容為affectionate（深情的）、athletic（活躍敏捷的）和inquisitive（好奇的）。

4. Abyssinian 阿比尼西亞貓

也被簡稱作the Aby，常被形容為energetic（充滿活力的）、elegant（優雅的）和independent（獨立的）。

5. Siamese 暹羅貓

常被形容為lean（精瘦、纖細的）、sporty（愛運動的）、dependent（依賴的）。

養貓養狗哪個好？先看以下優缺點再決定

Pros of owning a cat（養貓的優點）：

Cats are self-cleaning. 貓咪會自我清潔。

Cats are more independent and able to entertain themselves. 貓咪比較獨立，而且會娛樂自己。

Cats can be easily litter-trained. 較容易訓練貓咪正確的排泄方式。

Cons of owning a cat（養貓的缺點）：

Cats are harder to train to obey commands. 比較難訓練貓咪聽指令。

Cats have nails and tend to enjoy scratching furniture. 貓咪有指甲而且常常喜歡刮家具。

Cats are a bit aloof. 貓咪有點冷漠。

Pros of owning a dog（養狗的優點）：

Dogs are loyal. 狗狗很忠誠。

Dogs can be easily trained to obey basic commands. 很容易訓練狗狗聽取簡單的指令。

Dogs are sociable and they tend to get along with others. 狗狗很友善、喜歡社交，常常能跟他人處得不錯。

Cons of owning a dog（養狗的缺點）：

Most dogs need a lot of their owners’ attention. 大部分的狗狗都很需要主人的關注。

Dogs need to be walked. 需要遛狗。

Dogs chew. 狗狗常會咬東西。

最後一起來學習幾個和貓狗相關的英文詞彙與慣用語吧！

Top dog vs. Underdog

Top dog的意思是「贏家，優勝者」或是「有權勢的人」。相反地，underdog則是「在比賽中不被看好的一方」或是「弱者，弱勢群體」。

After years of hard work, he finally became a top dog in the hair styling industry.

經過多年的努力，他終於成了美髮產業中舉足輕重的人物。 Everyone was surprised when the underdog turned the tables and won the game in the last round.

當那位不被看好的選手在最後一回合扭轉局勢並贏得比賽時，所有人都非常驚訝。

Copycat

Copycat是個負面的字彙，表示缺乏主見的「模仿者；抄襲者」。

Don’t be such a copycat! Just be yourself! 不要只會學別人！要做自己！

The cat has got one’s tongue.

The cat has got one’s tongue用來形容某人「啞口無言，說不出話」，就像被貓咪偷了舌頭一樣，無法吐出隻字片語。

Has the cat got your tongue? Why didn’t you say something to defend yourself? 你舌頭被貓叼走了嗎？為什麼不說些什麼替自己辯解？

All bark and no bite.

Bark的意思是「吠叫」、bite 意思是「咬」，all bark and no bite的意思是「雷聲大雨點小」，形容喜歡威脅或誇耀卻不會實際做出行動。

He’s always talking about his big ideas on starting a new business, but he’s all bark and no bite. 他總是在談論自己創業的的偉大理想，但他都只是動口不動手。

There’s more than one way to skin a cat.

這句話字面上的意思是「剝掉貓咪皮的方法不只一種」，但它其實是用來表示「完成一項工作或是解決問題的方式不只一種」。

It’s okay that we’ve run out of tape. There’s more that one way to skin a cat. We can use staples. 我們沒膠帶了也沒關係，還有其它辦法，我們可以用釘書針。

Every dog has its day.

這句話有正面意義，照字面翻譯是「每隻狗都有出頭的一天」，也就是我們所謂的「風水輪流轉」。

A: I can’t believe John got promoted!

B: Well, every dog has its day! A：真不敢相信John竟然被升職了！

B：畢竟風水輪流轉嘛！

以上貓狗相關英文都學會了嗎？只要多多練習，就可以和外國人暢談寵物，並且用道地用語聊天囉！

延伸閱讀

本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登，原文發表於此

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航