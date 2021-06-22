2021/06/22,
生活

介紹英文標點符號及其正確用法：撇號、括號、冒號、連接號

許多寫作者時常誤用標點符號，造成語意上無法正確表達，因此今天我們來談談英文標點符號的正確用法。

文：Steve Wallace

現代中文的標點符號大致上脫胎於西方的標點符號，因此用法也大同小異。即便如此，在使用上仍有須注意之處，以下對各符號作簡單說明。

英文標點符號的用法及範例

  • Apostrophe（撇號，符號是 ’ ）有三種用途：
  1. 所有格，例如：all the king’s men。
  2. 簡寫，例如：do not簡寫為don’t。
  3. 單獨字母的複數，例如指稱多個字母a時要寫為a’s，而非as。
  • Brackets（括號，符號是() [ ] { } <>）

在文句中的用途是提供補充說明或意見。學術寫作並不常用brackets，但並不是不能用。另外須注意brackets裡面的資訊往往會被視為是次要的資訊，不夠重要需寫入文句的正文之中，如例句所示：「The computer (a Dell Inspiron 1525) was put inside a case and was then used to measure impact frequencies.」

  • Colon（冒號，符號是 : ）

用途是提出一串清單，或是一段解釋。須注意colon之前必須是一個完整的句子。例如：

  • This study will examine four major factors: interest rates, financial structure, management issues, and systematic processes.
  • Let’s start by looking at the only rule of colon use: a colon should only appear after a complete sentence.
  • Dash（連接號）

Dash可以進一步細分為en dash（符號是 –）與em dash（符號是 —），簡單說就是長度與字母n和m一樣寬度的dash符號。

1.En dash的用途如下：

  • 表達一段數值或時間的範圍，例如：8–3.3、July 1–December 31、ages 65–75。
  • 創造合成詞，且其左右兩邊連接的詞彙須為對等性質，例如：Taipei–Tokyo flight、doctor–patient relationship。

2.Em dash的用途就如同中文的破折號，例如：Academic publishing—an activity that can be difficult for new scholars—is crucial to promotion and funding early in an academic’s career。跟brackets不同的是，em dash是用來吸引讀者的注意，也就是說要凸顯所夾註資訊的重要性。請見以下三種寫法：

  • Academic publishing (an activity that can be difficult for new scholars) is crucial to promotion and funding early in an academic’s career.
  • Academic publishing, an activity that can be difficult for new scholars, is crucial to promotion and funding early in an academic’s career.
  • Academic publishing—an activity that can be difficult for new scholars—is crucial to promotion and funding early in an academic’s career.

在第一個寫法中，作者認為an activity that can be difficult for new scholars這樣的補充說明並不是很重要，所以放在brackets。

第二個寫法中，作者認為an activity that can be difficult for new scholars有足夠的重要性，但還不需要特別強調，所以只用comma把它作為一個子句分隔開來。

第三個寫法中，作者認為an activity that can be difficult for new scholars是讀者必須注意的重點，所以用em dash來吸引讀者的注意。

本文經WALLACE華樂絲授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：蕭汎如
核稿編輯：翁世航


