你「蛋疼」嗎 ？嚴重可能造成男性不孕的「精索靜脈曲張」

當你隱約感覺到「蛋疼」的時候⋯⋯你知道嗎?這有可能是「精索靜脈曲張」,有這種狀況時要儘早來泌尿科就診!

When you feel discomfort in your testicles, it might be caused by “Varicocele”. If you have similar symptoms contact your family physician or urologist.