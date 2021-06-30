如何在學術論文寫作中，善用英文「平行結構」技巧？

文：Steve Wallace

平行結構是由文法上對等的元素所組成，如一系列的名詞片語或形容詞。雖然文法正確的句子不一定有平行結構，但是平行結構的句子通常比較容易閱讀。

下面我會說明修正平行結構中常見的錯誤，幫助您增進論文的易讀性。

平行比較

在大多數的學術文章中，試驗變數會與控制組相比較，以此確認對特定結果的影響。

讓相比較的元素在文法上相符，能讓重要的比較訊息變得更加清楚。舉例來說，您可以比較名詞和名詞，卻不應該比較名詞和副詞，以下面一句為例：

Exercise prescription but not changing the patient’s diet helped improve metabolism of overweight patients.（不正確）

因為此句中的比較不平行，所以不易讀懂，看一看比較詞but not兩邊的字，分別是名詞exercise prescription和分詞片語changing the patient’s diet。我們可以將分詞片語改成名詞來修正此句：

Exercise prescription but not dietary therapy helped improve metabolism of overweight patients.（正確）

或將名詞改為分詞片語：

Prescribing exercise but not changing the patient’s diet helped improve metabolism of overweight patients.（正確）

相關連接詞（correlative conjunctions）

字詞可以使用相關連接詞連在一起，如either/or、neither/nor、not/but、not only/but also、both/and等。這些連接詞組可以強化重點，討論不同選項或呈現矛盾處。

重要的是用相關連接詞連在一起的元素必須是同等的，如下例：

Either patients were prescribed with exercise prescription or medications, but not both.（不正確）

這句是錯的，因為either和or連接的是主詞動詞組合patients were prescribed with exercise prescription和名詞medications。要修正此句，我們可以將主詞動詞組合改成名詞：

Patients were prescribed with either exercise prescription or medications, but not both.（正確）

此句的either和or連接了兩個名詞exercise prescription和medications，因而呈現平行結構，但如果您再讀一次上面兩個例句，您會發現平行結構的句子較好懂。

學術寫作中另一個常見的錯誤是使用相關連接詞比較了超過兩個東西，例如：

We measured either body weight, body height, or BMI of each participant.（不正確）

這裡比較了三項，因此這裡使用相關連接詞either/or有誤。我們可以拿開either，來修正此句：

We measured heart rate, blood sugar, or blood pressure in each patient.（正確）

平行列表

列表是一句中有三個項目以上的清單。

為求語意清楚，列表中的各元素，應該要符合文法上的一致，例如：

The methods that can be used to treat cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, and with targeted therapy.（不正確）

您可能會注意到上面這句不太對勁，問題在於句子的非平行結構，其中surgery、chemotherapy是名詞，而with targeted therapy是介係詞片語，我們可以把介係詞片語改成名詞來加以修正：

The methods that can be used to treat cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy.（正確）

三個列表元素都是名詞，所以該句現在呈平行結構，且更易讀。

讓我們看看另一個例子：

We took pictures of the stomach, kidney, and analyzed the lesion.（不正確）

這句一樣不好讀，其中的第三元素（analyzed the lesion）是另外的述語，不屬於該列表。

We took pictures of the stomach and kidney, and analyzed the lesion.（正確）

本句現在呈平行結構。列表裡的兩個元素是名詞，述語也已自列表中分離出來，以逗號和對等連接詞連接。

本文經WALLACE華樂絲授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：蕭汎如

核稿編輯：翁世航