取得學位、畢業典禮、撥穗⋯⋯這些「畢業」相關的英文怎麼說？

畢業季要到啦！小編知道今年因為疫情的關係，很多畢業典禮都改成線上舉行。但沒關係，相信這也會是你們很特別的回憶！今天，小編就要來介紹「畢業」的各種用法，一起來看看吧！

「畢業」這個字怎麼用？

graduate 取得學位，畢業

graduate這個字當動詞就是「取得學位，畢業」的意思，如果要特別說明「畢業於...」，就可以搭配介係詞from，寫成「graduated from + 地點」。

Mandy graduated at the top of her class, earning many praises from the professors of the department.（Mandy 以班上第一名的成績畢業，她得到了許多系上教授的讚賞。）

The man launched his own business right after he graduated from National Taiwan University, Department of Commerce.（這位男子從台大商學院畢業後就開創了自己的事業。）

另外，如果是要表達畢業的年份，就會用「graduated in + 年份」，代表「畢業於某年」。

My father got enlisted in the army after he graduated in 1960.（我父親1960年畢業後就被徵召入伍。）

最後再補充一個英文口語中常聽到的用法，「Class of + 年份」，例如：Class of 2021。要注意，雖然在中文我們會用「級」來表示入學年份，用「屆」來表示畢業年份，但在英文中通常都會用「畢業年份」表示，因此Class of 2021就是指「2021年畢業的學生」。

Due to the pandemic, the graduation dance held for the Class of 2021 will be cancelled.（由於疫情，為2021年畢業生舉辦的畢業舞會將會取消。）

跟「畢業」相關的活動

graduation ceremony / commencement 畢業典禮

「畢業典禮」除了可以說graduation ceremony之外，也可以用commencement「學位頒授典禮、畢業典禮」這個字來表達。如果要說「參加畢業典禮」就可以用attend a graduation ceremony / commencement。

My parents drove all the way from Taichung to Taipei to attend my graduation ceremony.（我父母一路從台中開車到台北參加我的畢業典禮。）

turning of the tassel 撥穗

在這邊tassel是名詞「流蘇」的意思，所以「撥穗」我們就會說turning of the tassel，或是也可以直接說turn the tassel from the right to the left，代表「將流蘇從右邊撥到左邊」這個動作，也就等於「撥穗」。

The turning of the tassel indicates a rite of passage from students to graduates.（撥穗象徵著從學生成為畢業生的一個儀式。）

During the commencement, the professor turned the tassels from the right to the left for the graduates.（畢業典禮時，教授為畢業生們撥穗。）

commencement speech / address 畢業典禮致詞

畢業典禮致詞除了commencement speech之外，也可以搭配address「演講，演說」這個字，寫成commencement address。

The celebrity is a distinguished alumnus of the school and will be giving a commencement speech to the graduates.（這位名人是學校的傑出校友，他將為畢業生進行畢業典禮致詞。）

小編在這裡先祝各位畢業生，畢業快樂啦！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【生活英文】畢業季來了！一起學習「畢業」的各種用法吧！〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航