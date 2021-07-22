2021/07/22,
生活

常犯的直譯錯誤：「Wait to get green light」不是指等紅綠燈

Photo Credit: Shutterstock / 達志影像

我們想讓你知道的是

Green light是常見的用法，它是指什麼意思？

當Andy在等老闆審閱案子，此時同事撥電話過來說：Good news! David just green lit your proposal. Andy一愣，green什麼？

Green light是英文中常用說法，「許可」、「拍板定案」的意思。Green light的動詞用法：

They are not going to green-light the project if it’s over budget.
專案如果超出預算，是不會通過的。

聽不懂的另一個原因是，lit是light的過去式。如果對此不夠熟悉，臨場時往往會反應不過來。

The FDA just green-lit America’s first COVID vaccine.
美國食藥署剛批准美國的首支新冠疫苗。

Green light也可以當名詞用，表達獲得或給出許可。

We just got the green light to extend the contract.
我們剛獲得延長合約許可。

Annie has given the green light to the new project.
Annie已允許進行新計劃。

想表達許可、同意，還有這些用法：

Get the go-ahead

They’re ready but still waiting to get the go-ahead from the regional office.
他們已經準備好，但還在等區辦公室的許可。

Once she gives the go-ahead, we’ll release the news.
一旦她點頭，我們就會公佈消息。

OK

I got the ok from the head of HR. Starting from next week, the whole team will work remotely.
我已得到人資主管同意，下週起整個團隊就會遠距工作。

OK和green light一樣，也可以直接做動詞，是比較口語的用法：

His doctor just okayed the trip.
他的醫生允許他去這趟旅行了。

Good to go

I read through your proposal. It’s good to go!
我看完你的提案了。可以進行了。

A: Have you heard from your boss?
你老闆有消息了嗎？

B: Just talked to him. It’s good to go!
剛和他談完，可以進行了！

反過來說，否決、拒絕通過怎麼說？

Turn down

turn down意思之一是「把音量調小」，例如Can you turn the music down a bit?（可以把音量調低一點嗎？）另一個意思是拒絕：

We’re sorry that we have to turn down your application.
很抱歉，我們必須拒絕你的申請。

We had to turn Jack down, even though his proposal was ok.
雖然Jack的簡報OK，我們還是得拒絕他。

Veto否決；禁止

Veto最常用在官方行使否決權：

The president vetoed the bill.
總統否決了此法案。

David’s boss vetoed his taking more time off this year.
David的老闆禁止他今年再請假。

當名詞時，慣用的說法是put a veto on...

The CEO just put a veto on meetings over 30 minutes.
CEO禁止開會超過30分鐘。

