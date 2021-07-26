2021/07/26,
生活

常搞錯的play用法：Play out不是出去玩，Play ball也不是玩球

Photo Credit: Reuters/達志影像

我們想讓你知道的是

不少人會直接把句子中的play翻譯成中文的「玩」，但play ball的意思不是玩球，Play it cool也不是指裝酷。這些與play相關的英文片語意思為何？

Play是大家口語中犯錯比例很高，也用得比較不順的一個字。很多人會直接把play對應成中文的「玩」，所以會講出一些怪怪的英文句子，以下來一一釐清。

1. Play out

（Ｘ）出去玩
（Ｏ）播出；結束

很多人會把「我們出去玩吧」，直譯成Let’s play out. 其實出去玩並不是真的在外面玩，一般會直接說Let’s get out (and have some fun).

另外，play是玩耍、和小孩玩；和大人、朋友玩則可以用hang out。而play out是一個常用的片語，有好幾個意思。

播出

The debate will play out on the website tomorrow.

辯論明天將會在網站上播出。）

結束

The match was not yet played out.

比賽還沒有結束。

2. Play ball

（Ｘ）玩球
（Ｏ）配合，照辦

「玩球」，英文可以用play with ballsm。記得要用play with。同理，玩電腦／玩手機則是play (games) on the computer／cellphone。

Play ball是常見片語，意思是配合，也就是按照某人的要求去做事，經常加with。來看幾個例句：

The land developer hoped the mayor would play ball on the scheme.

建商希望市長在那項方案上能夠合作。

Play ball還有進一步的延伸，是play hardball，意思是採取強硬手段。

May’s father decided to play hardball since she has no sign of repentance.

May毫無悔改的跡象，因此她爸爸決定採取強硬手段。

3. Play it cool

（Ｘ）玩得很酷；裝酷
（Ｏ）淡定；不動聲色

Play it cool是一句常用的口語，用在叫人冷靜、別讓人知道你心裡在想什麼。

Play it cool - don't let them know how much you need the money.

要故意裝作沒事，別讓他們知道你很缺錢。

4. Play to the gallery

（Ｘ）在畫廊裡玩
（Ｏ）討好觀眾

Gallery我們熟知的意思是「畫廊」，它也有「旁聽席」的意思。Play to the gallery字面是「表演給旁聽席的人看」，表示迎合低級趣味，譁眾取寵；討好觀眾。

When he made the rude remark, he was just playing to the gallery.

他講這麼粗魯的話，其實是在譁眾取寵。

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航


