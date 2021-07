奪菲律賓史上首枚金牌，狄亞茲破舉重55公斤級項目奧運紀錄

HISTORY MADE! 🥇



Hidilyn Diaz (Weightlifting) gives the Philippines its 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐀𝐋 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐬 with a win in the Women’s 55kg in Tokyo 2020! 🇵🇭 🏋🏼‍♀️



Mabuhay ka Hidilyn at ang #GalingngAtletangPililino! pic.twitter.com/7bLYNzVIvF