先發陣容、熱身賽、黃牛票⋯⋯這些跟「球賽」相關的英文怎麼說？

小編超級喜歡在週末進場看球，抒發平日的壓力。而最近國內的職棒又重新復賽，而且NBA也在如火如荼地打冠軍賽，真是讓人熱血沸騰！那在一邊加油時，小編還是心心念念要教大家一些英文，所以今天想來跟大家分享一些實用的看球英文，讓我們一起看下去吧！

購票相關

scalper ticket

球場外時常會有賣黃牛票的人，而在英文中，「賣黃牛票」的動詞為scalp。那在字尾加上-er，scalper就是指「黃牛」，因此「黃牛票」就叫做scalper ticket啦！我們一起來看這些單字的例子：

To prevent ticket scalping, the online booking system asks customers to enter their ID numbers while purchasing tickets.（為了遏止販賣黃牛票，那家線上訂購系統要求顧客在購票時輸入身分證字號。）

Scalpers may use bots to snatch tickets and resell them for unreasonably high prices.（黃牛可能會用網路機器人搶票，然後再用高到離譜的價格轉售。）

Many people were selling scalper tickets outside baseball stadiums during the WBC.（經典賽時，很多人在棒球場外販賣黃牛票。）

球員身分

starting line-up

比賽開始前，最關心的就是今天會上場的球員啦！Line-up為名詞「隊伍、陣容」，那加上starting，starting line-up就表示「先發陣容」，也就是球賽開打前就決定好要上場的球員。來看個例子：

Lebron James returned to the starting line-up after a 20-game absence.（Lebron James在缺席了20場比賽後重回先發陣容。）

另外，像是籃球的「先發五人」，英文會簡稱為starting five；同理，棒球的「先發九人」則稱為starting nine唷！

benchwarmer

必要時上場的代打者也很重要！benchwarmer就是指「板凳球員」，例如：

The benchwarmer hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 9th inning.（那名板凳球員在九局下半擊出了滿貫全壘打。）

主客場

home team

這個字應該很直觀吧！Home在這裡的意思是「主場的」，所以home team就是「主隊」啦。例如：

The home team has to avoid being swept and end their three-game skid today.（主隊今天必須避免被橫掃以及終止三連敗。）

那如果想表達「在主場比賽」，英文則可以說play at home。一樣來看個例子：

The Bucks are going to play against the Suns at home for the rest of the week.（公鹿隊這週剩下的幾天將在主場迎戰太陽隊。）

away team

那相反地，away則表示「客場的」，away team就是指「客隊」，play away為「打客場賽」。例如：

There are still fans cheering for the away team in the outfield seats.（在外野的座位上，客隊仍然有它的粉絲在加油打氣。）

Most teams have a lower winning percentage while playing away.（大部分的隊伍在客場的勝率都比較低。）

play on the road

最後這個片語字面上是在路上打（球），那其實意思一樣是「打客場賽」唷！例如：

Playing on the road can be very tough. Players need to travel from one place to another overnight, and play at stadiums that they are not familiar with.（打客場賽很辛苦。球員必須連夜舟車勞頓，還要在不熟悉的球場出賽。）

賽事分類

exhibition game

Exhibition是「展覽、展示」的意思，那在運動場上，exhibition game是指「熱身賽」，通常會在正常賽季開打前進行，讓選手暖身，教練也能評估球員狀況。來看幾個例句：

Exhibition games prepare players for the upcoming season.（熱身賽讓球員準備好面對即將到來的賽季。）

Unfortunately, the player suffered a knee injury in the first exhibition game. That is, he will miss the entire regular season.（不幸的是，該名選手在第一場熱身賽膝蓋就受傷了。也就是說，他整季都將報銷了。）

regular season

大家有認真看完上個例句就知道，regular season就是指「賽季、季賽」的意思唷。例如：

Normally, the CPBL starts its regular season at the end of March.（一般來說，中華職棒的季賽在三月底開打。）

In the NBA, players can be traded during the regular seasons.（在NBA中，球員可能會在季賽時被交易。）

playoff

常規的賽季結束以後，接著就要爭奪冠軍。playoff指的是「季後賽」，像是最近剛結束的NBA季後賽，就叫做NBA playoffs喔。一樣來看例句：

These three games are going to decide whether we can make it to the playoffs this year.（這三場比賽將會決定我們是否能挺進今年的季後賽。）

The Grizzlies lost in four straight games to the Spurs in the 2013 NBA playoffs.（在2013年的NBA季後賽中，灰熊隊以直落四敗給了馬刺隊。）

疫情下的措施

checkerboard seating

看完了各種賽事分類，我們來看看最近很紅的「梅花座」怎麼說。在英文中，是運用到checkerboard棋盤這個字。想像一下西洋棋的棋盤是黑白相間的，所以就跟空一格坐的感覺很像喔。所以「梅花座」整個就是checkerboard seating。例如：

The stadium is now re-opening for sports events under the checkerboard seating policy.（那座運動館在實施梅花座的措施下，現在重新開放給運動賽事。）

在疫情當下，很多公共場所也是實施梅花座：

Checkerboard seating can keep you safe in public places, such as restaurants and theaters.（梅花座可以讓你安全一點，像是在餐廳還有劇院等公共場所。）

virtual audience

除了隔開來的座位，其實待在家還是更安全！所以就衍伸出了「虛擬觀眾」的方式，讓大家可以透過電腦，遠端參與很多活動。virtual的意思是「透過電腦的、虛擬的」的意思，所以virtual audience就是「虛擬觀眾」喔，例如：

Many TV shows have been making use of virtual audiences since the outbreak of the pandemic.（自從疫情爆發以來，很多電視節目都開始使用虛擬觀眾的方法。）

而這次的奧運也有採用遠端加油的方式：

The International Olympic Committee introduced a new virtual audience concept—the fans can cheer on athletes at home through the Internet.（國際奧運協會採納了新的虛擬觀眾的概念——粉絲可以透過網路，在家替運動員加油。）

希望大家喜歡這次的分享唷！請大家持續鎖定希平方的專欄，時常學習新知唷！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【一起去看球（上）】「先發陣容」、「黃牛票」英文怎麼說？〉和〈【一起去看球（下）】「季後賽」、「梅花座」英文怎麼說？〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航