74％確診者已打完疫苗，美國CDC：Delta變異株傳染力驚人、已經改變戰局

What vaccines resulted in breakthrough infections?



All of them:

🔹Pfizer: 159 (46%)

🔹Moderna: 131 (38%)

🔹J &J: 56 (16%)



Of note, the general population in Massachusetts is vaccinated with the following: Pfizer (56%) Moderna (38%) and Johnson & Johnson (7%) 4/15 pic.twitter.com/hzRRVoPI6W