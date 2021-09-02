如何刪減冗詞贅字以符合英文學術期刊的字數限制？

文：Steve Wallace

大多數的學術期刊會對出版的文章設定字數限制。

用較少的字數表達出同樣的意思，不只可以增加文章出版的機會，還能讓文章的可讀性提高。本文中，我會說明如何減少研究論文中的字數，讓期刊編輯和讀者較能接受您的文章。

冗詞贅字

用單一動詞替代片語，如下：

用explain取代 account for the fact that

用currently取代at the present

用many取代a great number of

用however取代despite the fact that

您也可以選用正確的英文動詞來避免冗詞贅字，例如主動語態的使用字數比被動語態少：

The interview was conducted by the researchers.（被動語態，7個字）

The researchers conducted the interview.（被動語態，5個字）

用字名詞化，比如動詞或形容詞轉名詞，在英文句中也容易出現不必要的被動動詞文法，因此使用能讓文字氛圍更緊密的動詞很重要。

A negative correlation between the intervention and rehabilitation period was observed.（11個字）

The intervention correlated negatively with the rehabilitation period.（8個字）

Use of the technique led to an increase in the amount of fish catch.（14個字）

Use of the technique increased the amount of fish catch.（10個字）

另外，使用單一動詞，而不用動詞片語，也能減少字數計算，例如：

We cut down on the amount of drug administered over time.（動詞片語，11個字）

We reduced the amount of drug administered over time.（單一動詞，9個字）

您還可以挑選更合適的用字，進一步縮減字數，例如：

We reduced the drug dosage.

第一人稱

使用第一人稱（I, we, me, our等）是用來強調您自身觀點，但是第一人稱不一定每次都合適，看看下面的例句：

We found that the exercise program alleviated back pain of the participants.

這句若使用第一人稱會有點主觀，因此描述結果時，建議使用客觀的語氣，而且這樣做的字數會較少。

The exercise program alleviated back pain of the participants.

冗餘資訊

刪掉沒有貢獻重要資訊的字眼。介係詞片語，不含主詞或動詞的片語常會有冗贅的狀況，因此刪掉多餘的字也不會影響語意，如：

用small，而不用small in size

用rectangular，而不用rectangular in shape

用blue，而不用blue in color

也要檢查您文章中的修飾語是否有必要，如：

Careful MRI is necessary to identify lesions in the brain.

以上這句，把careful刪掉才是適當的，MRI是機器，以careful形容不太必要。

Many inclusion criteria were adopted for participant recruitment.

以上這句，您的論文勢必會呈現收案標準（inclusion criteria），因此不需要告訴讀者有多項（many）的收案標準。

也建議要避免前後矛盾、語意不清的情況。

Although slight difference was observed, it was not statistically insignificant.

雖然觀察到了些微的差距，但統計結果為顯著。此句前後矛盾，因此改為：

Although slight difference was observed, it was statistically significant.

最後，it has been shown that、it is widely accepted that、it should be noted that等引導句，通常是冗贅的，建議適量使用於論述中去引導讀者就好。

本文經WALLACE華樂絲授權刊登，原文刊載於此

責任編輯：蕭汎如

核稿編輯：翁世航