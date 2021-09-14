old money、new money是什麼意思？認識各種「有錢人」的英文說法

某天辛苦工作一整天後，小編回到家立刻躺在床上，隨意地在YouTube點了一個歌單a playlist for old money living in the french countryside; light academia，哇！聽了一下覺得驚為天人，充滿了看盡世間繁華、走過紅塵歲月的惆悵。不過啊，好奇心旺盛的小編再看了看標題，覺得old money這個詞相當有意思，就整理了一些筆記，分享給在學英文的大家，一起來看看吧！

old money是什麼意思呢？

字面上old money的意思是舊錢，但其實就是指「王室、貴族等上層階級的家族遺留下來的財富」，也可以指「繼承了這些財富的人或家庭」，像是在英國除了皇室之外，也有許多世代承襲下來的貴族爵位，除了繼承了頭銜外，也繼承了不少土地和財富，不過當然也少不了家道中落的貴族。

Jasper was brought up outside the world of old money and special privilege.（Jasper在遠離各種世襲財富和特權的環境下長大。）

The Byrons were old money from London.（Byron家是來自倫敦的有錢貴族。）

new money

那和old money相對的就是new money啦，字面上是新錢的意思，其實就是表示「自己賺來而非繼承的財富」，也可以表示「白手起家的有錢人」，講難聽一點就是暴發戶。

Where did all of this significant amount of new money come from?（這一大筆錢是從哪賺來的啊？）

She’s not quite sure who the Joyces are, because they are new money from Colorado.（她不太熟悉Joyce這個家族，因為他們是來自科羅拉多州的新貴。）

各種有錢人的說法

the rich second generation

要形容華裔、中國或台灣的有錢的後代時，英文更常使用the rich second generation 來表示「富二代」，也可以直接用音譯的fuerdai來表示喔。

It's reported that the fuerdai, China’s rich second generation, are the most loathed group in the country. But, ironically, they are also the future of China.（根據報導，中國的富二代在國內備受厭惡。但很諷刺地，他們也是中國的未來。）

gentleman / lady of leisure

我們也可以用gentleman / lady of leisure 來形容那種不用工作就有錢，整天可以遊手好閒的人，例如：

Charlotte is definitely a lady of leisure. She spent most of her time traveling, shopping, and dining at fancy restaurants. Now that there's been a lockdown, she started uploading silly videos and horribly-edited selfies online, trying to be an influencer.（Charlotte絕對是有錢有閒的貴婦。她大部分的時間都在旅遊、購物，或在高級餐廳用餐。現在封城了，她開始上傳一些蠢影片和修得亂七八糟的自拍照，想當個網紅。）

the jet set

相信大家都看過這種疫情前整天環遊世界，動不動就分享自己在國外觀光勝地的自拍照的有錢人吧？英文裡可以用the jet set形容這些人，那jet就是噴射機的意思，是不是很容易聯想啊？

Tom said he would never join the jet set even if he hit the lottery someday.（Tom說他即使中樂透也永遠不會像那些有錢人一樣整天坐飛機環遊世界。）

playboy

這個字大家應該比較熟悉吧？Playboy就是指整天尋歡作樂的「花花公子、紈褲子弟」，例如：

My mother always warned me against dating a playboy. Now I see her point.（我媽老是警告我不要和花花公子交往。現在我知道她的意思了。）

moneybags

這個字的字面意思是錢袋，其實就是有點嘲諷地表示「有錢人」，那這個字比較特殊，不論單複數都會用moneybags喔，舉個例子：

When you get to be a big moneybags, don’t forget us, please. We'll always be good friends who stand by each other, eh?（當你有天變成一個超級有錢人，拜託別忘了我們。我們永遠是互相支持的好朋友，對吧？）

看完各種有錢人的稱呼方式，再看看自己的銀行存款，是不是有點傷心呢？小編用希臘哲學家愛比克泰德（Epictetus）的話來勉勵大家："Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants."（真正的財富不在於擁有多少昂貴事物，而是無欲無求。）珍惜身邊的朋友和家人，你的內心也會很富有的！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【趣味英文】old money、new money 是什麼意思呢？〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航