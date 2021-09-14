2021/09/14,
生活

old money、new money是什麼意思？認識各種「有錢人」的英文說法

old money、new money是什麼意思？認識各種「有錢人」的英文說法
Photo Credit: iStock

我們想讓你知道的是

old money的意思是舊錢，但其實就是指「王室、貴族等上層階級的家族遺留下來的財富」，也可以指「繼承了這些財富的人或家庭」。

某天辛苦工作一整天後，小編回到家立刻躺在床上，隨意地在YouTube點了一個歌單a playlist for old money living in the french countryside; light academia，哇！聽了一下覺得驚為天人，充滿了看盡世間繁華、走過紅塵歲月的惆悵。不過啊，好奇心旺盛的小編再看了看標題，覺得old money這個詞相當有意思，就整理了一些筆記，分享給在學英文的大家，一起來看看吧！

old money是什麼意思呢？

字面上old money的意思是舊錢，但其實就是指「王室、貴族等上層階級的家族遺留下來的財富」，也可以指「繼承了這些財富的人或家庭」，像是在英國除了皇室之外，也有許多世代承襲下來的貴族爵位，除了繼承了頭銜外，也繼承了不少土地和財富，不過當然也少不了家道中落的貴族。

Jasper was brought up outside the world of old money and special privilege.（Jasper在遠離各種世襲財富和特權的環境下長大。）

The Byrons were old money from London.（Byron家是來自倫敦的有錢貴族。）

  • new money

那和old money相對的就是new money啦，字面上是新錢的意思，其實就是表示「自己賺來而非繼承的財富」，也可以表示「白手起家的有錢人」，講難聽一點就是暴發戶。

Where did all of this significant amount of new money come from?（這一大筆錢是從哪賺來的啊？）

She’s not quite sure who the Joyces are, because they are new money from Colorado.（她不太熟悉Joyce這個家族，因為他們是來自科羅拉多州的新貴。）

各種有錢人的說法

  • the rich second generation

要形容華裔、中國或台灣的有錢的後代時，英文更常使用the rich second generation 來表示「富二代」，也可以直接用音譯的fuerdai來表示喔。

It's reported that the fuerdai, China’s rich second generation, are the most loathed group in the country. But, ironically, they are also the future of China.（根據報導，中國的富二代在國內備受厭惡。但很諷刺地，他們也是中國的未來。）

  • gentleman / lady of leisure

我們也可以用gentleman / lady of leisure 來形容那種不用工作就有錢，整天可以遊手好閒的人，例如：

Charlotte is definitely a lady of leisure. She spent most of her time traveling, shopping, and dining at fancy restaurants. Now that there's been a lockdown, she started uploading silly videos and horribly-edited selfies online, trying to be an influencer.（Charlotte絕對是有錢有閒的貴婦。她大部分的時間都在旅遊、購物，或在高級餐廳用餐。現在封城了，她開始上傳一些蠢影片和修得亂七八糟的自拍照，想當個網紅。）

  • the jet set

相信大家都看過這種疫情前整天環遊世界，動不動就分享自己在國外觀光勝地的自拍照的有錢人吧？英文裡可以用the jet set形容這些人，那jet就是噴射機的意思，是不是很容易聯想啊？

Tom said he would never join the jet set even if he hit the lottery someday.（Tom說他即使中樂透也永遠不會像那些有錢人一樣整天坐飛機環遊世界。）

  • playboy

這個字大家應該比較熟悉吧？Playboy就是指整天尋歡作樂的「花花公子、紈褲子弟」，例如：

My mother always warned me against dating a playboy. Now I see her point.（我媽老是警告我不要和花花公子交往。現在我知道她的意思了。）

  • moneybags

這個字的字面意思是錢袋，其實就是有點嘲諷地表示「有錢人」，那這個字比較特殊，不論單複數都會用moneybags喔，舉個例子：

When you get to be a big moneybags, don’t forget us, please. We'll always be good friends who stand by each other, eh?（當你有天變成一個超級有錢人，拜託別忘了我們。我們永遠是互相支持的好朋友，對吧？）

看完各種有錢人的稱呼方式，再看看自己的銀行存款，是不是有點傷心呢？小編用希臘哲學家愛比克泰德（Epictetus）的話來勉勵大家："Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants."（真正的財富不在於擁有多少昂貴事物，而是無欲無求。）珍惜身邊的朋友和家人，你的內心也會很富有的！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【趣味英文】old money、new money 是什麼意思呢？〉為題發表

責任編輯：潘柏翰
核稿編輯：翁世航


Tags：

TNL 網路沙龍守則

TNL網路沙龍是關鍵評論網讓讀者能針對文章表達自身觀點的留言區。我們希望在這裡，大家可以理性的發表自己的看法，並對不同的論點保持開放心態，促進多元意見的交流與碰撞。

現在網路上的留言討論常淪為謾罵與攻擊的場域，反而造成了彼此更大的歧異，無法達成討論與溝通的目的。

為了改善這個問題，我們希望打造一個讓大家安心發表言論、交流想法的環境，讓網路上的理性討論成為可能，藉由觀點的激盪碰撞，更加理解彼此的想法，同時也創造更有價值的公共討論，所以我們推出TNL網路沙龍這項服務。

我們希望參與討論的你謹記以下幾個基本守則，與關鍵評論網一起提升網路沙龍的品質：

  • 尊重多元：分享多元觀點是關鍵評論網的初衷，沙龍鼓勵自由發言、發表合情合理的論點，也歡迎所有建議與指教。我們相信所有交流與對話，都是建立於尊重多元聲音的基礎之上，應以理性言論詳細闡述自己的想法，並對於相左的意見持友善態度，共同促進沙龍的良性互動。
  • 謹慎發言：在TNL網路沙龍，除了言論自由之外，我們期待你對自己的所有發言抱持負責任的態度。在發表觀點或評論時，能夠盡量跟基於相關的資料來源，查證後再發言，善用網路的力量，創造高品質的討論環境。並且避免對於不同意見的攻擊、惡意謾罵言論。

為了鼓勵多元評論與觀點的碰撞激盪，並符合上述兩個守則前提下，我們要求所有沙龍參與者都遵守以下規範，當您按下同意開始使用本沙龍服務時，視為同意此規範：

  • 您同意為您自身言論負完全法律責任，您不會發表不適當言論，包含但不限於惡意攻擊言論、歧視言論、誹謗言論、侵害他人權利或任何違法情事。
  • 您同意您不會張貼任何帶有商業行銷或廣告直銷之勸誘式廣告內容。
  • 本集團有權管理沙龍所有內容，以利維護沙龍良性的溝通環境與氛圍。
  • 本集團有權隨時新增或修改此規範，如有增修將公告於本網站。若公告後您仍繼續使用本網站，即視為同意接受增修版規範。