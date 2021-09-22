常搞錯的suit用法：當面試官說「What are your strong suits」，不是在談你的套裝

Nancy去面試。面試官問他：What are your strong suits?

她緊張地低下頭看著自己今天的穿著，心想：難道穿得不夠正式嗎？什麼是強勢的套裝？

Suit我們最熟悉的用法是「套裝」，但它還有很多其他的道地用法。今天來看看這個字的用法。

Strong suit

（Ｘ）強勢的套裝

（Ｏ）強項、專長

Strong suit不是強勢的套裝，而是指「強項、專長」。

比如有人請你幫忙一件事，但是你想拒絕，就可以說：

Sorry but that isn't my strong suit. 不好意思，這不是我擅長的事。

多看一個例句：

Patience is not my strong suit. 我不是那麼有耐心。

有時候也會用long suit，意思一樣。

Foreign policy was the president's long suit. 外交政策是這總統的強項。

Suit yourself

（Ｘ）穿好套裝

（Ｏ）請隨意／隨你的便

這是一句非常口語的表達，這可以是中性的表達，但如果語氣重一點，就是生氣了。

I don’t agree with you, but okay, suit yourself.

我不同意你的想法，但你想怎麼樣就怎麼樣吧！

A: I don't think I'll come to the party tonight.

B: All right, suit yourself!" A：我想我今晚不會去參加聚會。

B：好的，隨你的便吧！

Suit me right down to the ground

（Ｘ）套裝掉到地上了

（Ｏ）非常適合我

Suit someone right down to the ground是慣用語，意思是非常方便；非常合適。

Part-time work would suit me right down to the ground.

兼職工作非常適合我。

A later meeting would suit me down to the ground.

晚一點開會對我來說方便多了。

In your birthday suit

（Ｘ）生日宴會服

（Ｏ）沒穿衣服

人都是赤裸裸地來到世間，出生時穿的衣服──birthday suit，就是指沒穿衣服。

They were sunbathing in their birthday suits. 他們赤裸著身子在做日光浴。

Suit vs. suite

最後來講長得很像、容易搞混的這兩個字。

雖然長得像，這兩個字的發音差很多。Suit的發音是[sut]，Suite的發音是[swit]，和sweet的發音一樣。

Suit的常見意思是「西裝」或「套裝」。

I picked out a black suit. 我挑了一套黑色西裝。

它也有「訴訟」的意思。經常和law連在一起用law suit。

He will bring a suit against his boss. 他要對老闆提出控告。

用作動詞的時候，Suit通常是指「適合」。

A: Will that time suit?

B: It suits me fine. A：這時間合適嗎？

B：很合適！

A: Do you mind if we stop by the bank on the way home?

B: Sure, suits me. A：回家路上我想先去一趟銀行可以嗎？

B：沒有問題。

Suite是一個名詞，可以指「套房」：

We live in a suite with a balcony. 我們住在一間有陽台的套房。

想表達「一套傢俱」也可用suite：

I've ordered a new three-piece suite for the living-room. 我為客廳訂購了一套三件的新傢俱。

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，未經同意請勿轉載

責任編輯：游家權

核稿編輯：翁世航