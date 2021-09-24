2021/09/24,
生活

常搞錯的table用法：On the table不是指在桌上，off the table也不是離開桌子

Photo Credit: iStock

我們想讓你知道的是

On the table有時不是字面上的意思，而是指把計劃、想法納入考量，或是公開討論。既然有on the table，就有off the table。它是什麼意思？

開會前，Albert的老闆告訴他：In today's meeting, there will be several new proposals on the table.

Albert以為老闆是說幾個新的計劃案放在桌上。當他回到座位，發現桌上沒有計劃案，難道是在另一張桌子上嗎？

原來是他搞錯了。On the table在這裡不是字面上的意思。Table在此喻指會議桌，on the table字面意思是指「攤在會議桌上」，意思是把「計劃、想法納入考慮範圍，或公開討論」。

We will discuss the matter on the table.

（Ｘ）我們會在桌上討論這事。
（Ｏ）我們將公開討論這件事

當你去應徵一份工作，對方決定錄取你，所有條件都開出來了，但是你沒接受offer。過了一陣子，想知道對方原來的offer還在不在，這時就可以問：

Is the offer still on the table?

原來提供的工作條件還有效嗎？

既然有on the table，就會有off the table。應該不難猜到它的意思。

It’s off the table.

（Ｘ）它不在桌上了。
（Ｏ）不在我們考慮範圍內了；此事免談

這裡的「off the table」從字面上的「離開桌子」，延伸為「免談」、「沒得商量」、「不在考慮範圍內」的意思。來看一例：

After today the offer will be off the table.

報價只在今天有效。

The tables are turned.

（Ｘ）桌子被掀了。
（Ｏ）局勢扭轉過來了

Turn the tables指扭轉形勢，本來居下風，後來居上，逆轉勝。如果有對手，就用on這個介系詞turn the table on someone。

She turned the tables on her rival with allegations of corruption.

她指控對手腐敗，從而扭轉了對自己不利的局面。

I keep a good table.

（Ｘ）我保存了一個好桌子。
（Ｏ）我很會招待客人；我很好客

Table除了是桌子，還有「飯菜」的意思。To keep a good table是指料理了一桌好菜，引申為to be a good host，則是指很會當主人，待客殷勤周到。

I kept a good table when my guests visited me.
有客人來訪時，我總是熱情招待。

The nearby restaurant keeps an excellent table.
附近那家餐館菜餚上乘。

本文經世界公民文化中心授權刊登，未經同意請勿轉載

責任編輯：游家權
核稿編輯：翁世航


