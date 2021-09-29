2021/09/29,
「你插隊了」英文怎麼說？一次學會各種「排隊」相關的用法

「你插隊了」英文怎麼說？一次學會各種「排隊」相關的用法
美好的早晨去路口買杯咖啡，被插隊時卻不知道怎麼用英文說嗎？學會這幾句英文會話，讓你理直氣平的把排隊位置要回來。

你是不是也曾經早上趕著買咖啡去上班，卻遇到隊伍大排長龍？或是排隊等捷運時遇到有人插隊？這時候我們要怎麼用英文溝通呢？今天跟著影片主角，一起學習排隊英文吧！

排隊常用英文單字

Line/ queue（n.）隊伍（v.）排隊

排隊最常見的單字有兩個，分別是line跟queue，兩者都有人使用。Line是美式用法，而英式則多用queue來形容隊伍。Line當名詞時，意思是「線，線條」，引申為「行列，隊伍」的意思。當動詞時，則代表排成一排。

Thousands of local people lined the streets and clapped as the procession went by.

遊行隊伍經過時，成千上萬的當地人排在街道兩旁鼓掌。

Queue的名詞即為「隊伍，行列」的意思，而動詞則表示「排隊」。

We had to queue for two hours to get in.

我們排了兩個小時的隊才進去。

A queue of 一排⋯⋯

如果想要形容一排、一個隊伍的人們或物品，就可以用「a queue of＋名詞」這個說法。

There’s a queue of tourists waiting for the amusement park to open.

那裏有一排遊客排隊等待遊樂園開門。

List（在名單上）排隊

List的名詞為「名單，目錄；清單」的意思，而動詞則為「將⋯⋯列成單子；把⋯⋯列入名單」。

David has been listed for heart transplant for years. We go to church and pray for him every weekend.

David在心臟移植名單上很多年了，我們每個周末都到教會為他祈禱。

除此之外，到餐廳用餐時，現場登記候位也常說成to put on the waiting list：

I’m sorry, it’s fully booked. Would you like me to put you on the waiting list?

對不起，已經訂滿了。將您列入候位名單好嗎？

排隊、插隊的說法

以上介紹了幾個排隊常見單字，接下來一起來學習5種排隊和插隊相關的英文說法。

Get in line 排隊；符合

Get in line有加入隊伍中的意思，也就是排隊。當使用get in line with sth的句型時，則代表「符合某事的準則；與某事保持一致」。

If they don’t get in line, they’ll be penalized.

如果他們不排隊，將會受罰。

You might have some wild ideas for the future, but you’ll never get anywhere in this business if you don’t start getting into line with your boss’s expectations.

你可能對未來有一些瘋狂的想法，但如果你不開始與老闆的期望保持一致，你就永遠不會在這個行業取得任何進展。

Line up 排隊；排一直線

Line up有站成一直線的意思，代表排隊。

People started lining up last night so they could be the first ones in the store on Black Friday.

人們從昨晚開始排隊，以便在黑色星期五當天第一個進入店裡。

Stand in line/ wait in line 排隊；在隊伍中等待

Stand in line和wait in line都有「站在隊伍中等待」的意思，也就是代表排隊。

It’s a long time to stand in line for dessert.

排隊買甜點要花很長時間。

All the passengers waited in line to pass the customs for at least an hour. Some of them were getting mad.

所有的乘客排隊等過海關超過一小時，有些人開始不開心了。

Queue up 排隊（英式用法）

Queue up是英式英文常見的排隊說法，我們常用queue up for sth/ queue up to do sth的句型來表達為了某事排隊。

People still queue up for famous fortune tellers.

人們仍會為了看知名的算命師排隊。

Cut in line 插隊

這絕對是世界上最討人厭的行為之一！尤其許多人裝作不知道或者仗著年紀大，藉機插隊節省時間。Cut是切開的意思，從隊伍中間切開就是插隊的意思，你也可以說jump the line，插隊就像是突然跳進隊伍一樣。

Hey, don’t cut in line! Get behind the rest of us!

嘿，別插隊！排在我們後面！

排隊常見情境

知道這些排隊的說法，接下來介紹排隊會遇到的情境：

隊伍很長

假設你和朋友約定要看電影，走到電影院前才發現售票口大排長龍，這時候要怎麼說？

Oh my god, that’s a long queue! The queue is extended all the way to the store next to the movie theater.

我的天哪，隊伍也排太長了！一路排到電影院旁邊的店家了。

抱怨排很久、隊伍沒在前進

It’s stuck! The queue is not moving forward at all!

隊伍塞住了！ 根本就沒在前進！

詢問排隊位置

有時候人太多看不出來隊伍在哪裡，這時候你就可以問路人說：

Excuse me, is this the end of the line?

不好意思，請問這是隊伍尾巴嗎？

意思是「我是要從這邊開始排隊嗎？」

或是詢問：

Excuse me, are you in line?

不好意思，請問你在排隊嗎？

Where can I line up?

我可以從哪裡開始排隊？

有人插隊！

當有人插你隊，你應該這樣告訴他：

Excuse me, please line up!/ Excuse me, please get in line!
不好意思，請排隊！

Come on!You just cut in line! Get in line, please.
拜託，你插隊了！請排隊。　

以上就是排隊單字以及常見的排隊情境，以後遇到要排隊的狀況，就知道該怎麼問了吧。

本文經VoiceTube看影片學英語授權刊登

