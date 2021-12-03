醫學英文寫作中容易混淆的英文單字：consequently、subsequently哪裡不一樣？
撰寫學術研究論文時的最大挑戰之一是化繁為簡的呈現。為了幫助讀者理解您的訊息，您必須寫出清楚的句子。
不幸的是，研究寫作充斥著可能造成誤解的字詞，因而讓您無法隨心所欲地表達自己的意思。我將描述在醫學研究寫作中常造成混淆的英文單字，解釋該如何正確使用這些字，讓您的語意更加明確。
不可交互使用的英文單字
首先，我們來看看在研究寫作中常被交互使用，但其實意思不同的字：
Compose及comprise
Compose代表組成，如：
The heart is composed of two ventricles and two aorta .
Comprise代表包含，如：
The heart comprises two ventricles and two aorta.
常見的失誤是使用comprised of而非composed of，例如：
The heart is comprised of two ventricles and two aorta.（不正確）
Continual及continuous
Continual代表以頻繁的間隔重複發生，continuous代表持續不間斷，請看下面兩個例句：
A continuous intravenous infusion of antibiotics was administered for three days after surgery.（意指「病人連續三天不間斷地接受抗生素輸液」）
A continual intravenous infusion of antibiotics was administered for three days after surgery.（病人在三天時間內接受間斷式的抗生素輸液）
因此在句中使用continuous或continual（或是反過來），會造成不一樣的結果。
Consequently及subsequently
這兩個字常常被搞混，原因是兩者都指稱之後發生的某事，但是他們有不同的意思。
Consequently意思是「作為⋯⋯的結果（as a result of）」，subsequently則是「稍後（later）」，舉例如下：
The donated organ stopped working shortly after transplantation. Consequently, the patient had to return to regular dialysis treatment.
如果這裡改為用subsequently技術上不算錯，因為透析治療是在腎臟移植失敗之後進行的，但是透析是因為腎臟移植失敗才開始進行的，因此consequently較能精準表達前因後果，是有因果關係的。
如果您想要描述某事在某事之後發生，則使用subsequently：
Cortical neurons were plated in 6-cm petri dishes. Subsequently, the cells were transferred to an incubator and left to settle.
此句中，subsequently的使用是正確的，因為將細胞放進培養箱中是研究程序的下一步驟。這裡若用consequently會造成誤解，讀者會推測細胞移入培養箱是因為細胞原先置於培養皿上，但這是不正確的。
Dose及dosage
Dose意指一次給予的藥量，dosage意指給藥的量和頻率，通常是以一單位時間內有多少數量來表示，如下：
A 40-mg dose was administered every hour.
The dosage was 40 mg per hour.
Fewer及less
Fewer是用於可數項目的形容詞，即指涉數目（number）；less是用於不可數項目的，即指涉數量（amount），例如：
We recruited less patients to the non-intervention group.（不正確）
We recruited fewer patients to the non-intervention group.（正確）
Patients in the non-intervention group received fewer treatment.（不正確）
Patients in the non-intervention group received less treatment.（正確）
也應該注意amount和number的使用。指涉不可數英文名詞時使用amount，指涉可數名詞時使用number。
A large amount of participants took part in the study.（不正確）
A large number of participants took part in the study.（正確）
