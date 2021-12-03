小時候很討厭、長大後才愛上的「大人味美食」，該如何用英文表達？

大家應該都有那種小時候很討厭，但長大後就喜歡上的食物吧！像是小編以前超討厭大蒜，但現在覺得簡直是人間美味……而最近廣告也很流行用「大人味」來形容大人才懂的美食。那有沒有類似的英文詞彙，可以形容這些「慢慢才喜歡上的食物」呢？

an acquired taste

還真的有唷！在英文中，如果我們說某食物是an acquired taste，就表示你不是第一口就愛上那個食物，而是經年累月下，慢慢喜歡上的，它的英英解釋為：a thing you do not but gradually learn to like（一個你不喜歡但漸漸學著喜歡的事物）。

那講到這，大家心目中應該都有一些符合acquired taste的美食名單了吧。這邊小編列舉一些公認的acquired taste，看看你中了幾個：alcohol 酒精、anchovy 鯷魚、caviar 魚子醬、coffee 咖啡、olive 橄欖、sushi 壽司、kimichi 泡菜。

我們也用acquired taste來造幾個句子：

I used to detest durians. But they're an acquired taste so I enjoy them now.（我以前很討厭榴槤。但我發現那是要多嘗試幾次才會習慣的，所以我現在很喜歡。）

Coffee is very much an acquired taste. Many people fall gradually in love with it as they grow older.（咖啡絕對不是一開始就會喜歡喝的。很多人會隨著年齡增長而漸漸愛上。）

For me, offals are sort of an acquired taste. I hated them as a kid but love them as a grown-up.（內臟算是我花點時間才喜歡上的東西。我小時候很討厭，但長大了很愛。）

而除了食物之外，acquired taste也能拿來形容其他事物唷。舉個例子：

This manga is an acquired taste. The drawing is cute in an ugly way.（這部漫畫要花點時間才會喜歡上。它的畫風醜得可愛。）

acquire a taste for something

這邊我們也來學學動詞的用法。如果你想表示「慢慢喜歡上某物」，就可以說acquire a taste for something。例如：

Diane has recently acquired a taste for stinky tofu.（Diane最近開始喜歡上臭豆腐的滋味。）

那這個片語也能搭配否定用法唷！像是：

I can never acquire a taste for taro. It’s disgusting!（我永遠不會懂芋頭好吃的點。它好噁心！）

那你的acquired taste是什麼呢？歡迎大家跟小編分享哦！

本文經希平方 - 線上學英文授權刊登，原文以〈【趣味英文】什麼是acquired taste？這樣形容大人味美食！〉為題發表

【加入關鍵評論網會員】每天精彩好文直送你的信箱，每週獨享編輯精選、時事精選、藝文週報等特製電子報。還可留言與作者、記者、編輯討論文章內容。立刻點擊免費加入會員！

責任編輯：潘柏翰

核稿編輯：翁世航