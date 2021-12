瑞典「環保少女」寫信鼓勵在囚黃之鋒：「你是大英雄，盼有日相見」

瑞典「環保少女」通貝里(Greta Thunberg)上周在瑞典出席氣候變化抗議行動時,寫信予目前在囚的前香港眾志秘書長黃之鋒,希望引起國際社會關注。

Greta Thunberg在信中向黃之鋒傳達支持之意,寫道:「你是大英雄,我們一直支持你。堅持下去,永遠不要放棄。 你永遠不會孤單。 真的希望我們有一天能夠見面。」

To Joshua Wong,

Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

You are a big hero, we are with you always. Stay strong and never give up. You are never alone. I really hope that we will be able to meet one day. Keep fighting and take care of yourself. Sending love, support, and strength from Sweden.

Greta Thunberg.